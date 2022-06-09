Caregiver story #2: Stephanie Stephenson

Editor's note: For this year's Butler County Relay for Life, the story of four local caregivers will be shared each week in The Banner-Press through the month of June. This is the first installment.

Cold, dreary, and windy days are generally great for hot chocolate, a favorite movie, blanket, and comfort. They generally don’t involve talking about cancer, but I am a force of nature and I chose to share my story on such a day.

I am a mother, a wife, a niece, a sister, a friend, a champion for the American Cancer Society, a Senior Development Manager of some of the most incredible Relay for Life teams in the State of Nebraska, and I am also a caregiver. I was thrust into a role that I never imagined God would give me. Cancer? That is something that happens to someone else in some other home - not my husband. It happens to others who are prepared and ready for a fight. It happens to those that God has prepared and he knows that I’m on the front lines, so he will give me a pass this time. God must have me mixed up with someone else. So I thought. And honestly, cancer didn’t happen to those other people - it happened to my husband and this is my story.

My name is Stephanie Stephenson and in 1994 at the age of 38 my husband, Bob was diagnosed with testicular cancer that had metastasized up his spine. For familiarity - my husband shared a common similarity with biking legend Lance Armstrong. However, the difference was that Bob’s cancer had metastasized up his spine and did not create brain lesions like Lance Armstrong. Blessings come in many forms and that was one of several we would find on this journey.

Bob and I had been married only eight years when he was diagnosed. Our life had all but just begun and a cancer diagnosis threw my mind in directions I never had thought possible. The first - I can’t imagine my life without him. The second - dread. I blamed part of his diagnosis on my failure to push for check-ups. I hadn’t accepted responsibility for taking care of him and I let him skate by. For men, it’s easy to put things off because it’s uncomfortable and they don’t think they need to do it. They believe they are safe. That they are healthy. For Bob, his father was a cancer survivor and I thought that would have made a difference. It didn’t and finally I put my foot down and told him we were going to Faith Regional Health Services. You know, not pushing him could have been a fatal mistake and that’s a terrible thing to think about.

Bob’s oncologist’s was name Tony Sultani. God must have known that we needed him, his care, his expertise, and wisdom to guide us through our cancer journey. I remember Dr. Sultani saying to me “I will have him near death to bring him back.” What Dr. Sultani meant was that the chemotherapy treatments Bob would undergo would not only kill the cancer cells, but they would also kill the healthy cells. That was a scary thing to hear. When Dr. Sultani, Bob, and I began discussing treatment options, Dr. Sultani stopped and said “Wait a minute. I want to call my mentor and get a second opinion.” Bob and I never had to ask for a second opinion - Dr. Sultani just did it. He had such a great understanding of what needed to be done. It’s an interesting thing that we connected with Dr. Sultani on such a personal level. It could have been that Bob, Dr. Sultani, and I all have green eyes or it could be that he gets it. He got us and offered outstanding care when we needed it most. I remember very clearly Dr. Sultani telling us that he was a Christian and would pray for us, but we needed to pray for him also. It was a peaceful time amid the chaos. We learned quickly that a family fighting cancer is not always related by blood. We are part of their family and they are part of ours.

Bob’s surgery took a little over an hour and forty-five minutes. His recovery would take far longer than that. Bob began chemotherapy in July. He received infusions five days a week from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. then the next Monday he would have an infusion, then the next Monday another, then the next week it was back to five days a week. He endured those treatments for three months. It was horrible to see him losing his hair; being so pale, and losing weight. It was hard watching him not being able to enjoy life. Bob loves life, the outdoors, and people. Being in isolation because of his health issues was really hard.

I talk about Bob’s treatments and subsequent recovery, but honestly, being a caregiver was hard. People avoided him because they didn’t want to see him when he was sick and some were afraid the would “catch” it because they didn’t understand the disease. We had friends that were wonderful and knew Bob had a fabulous sense of humor. They mailed him cards and Bob looked forward to getting mail. It was a lifeline for him. A note or card was important to him. Seeing my once social husband become unsocial because he would get sick was hard. There were times he couldn’t be around our chocolate lab Mocha or our children. If anyone had a sniffle they had to stay away. It made us afraid because we had to be so careful. It was hard to be so aware that it made you afraid. Blessings. Remember, I always talk about blessings. One of the greatest blessings I had at that time was having people take care of me as a caregiver. I needed to be cared for also and the people who came understood that and cared for us both.

I was asked how being thrust into a caregiver role had changed me. I would tell you that today I’m OK now with just going for it. Bob and I don’t think about doing things later. We are not promised later. Do the things with your family and friends for yourself now. Live in the moment. Bob and I value the “right now.” The reason we have the right now is because of some of the things in the past. Some were good. Some were not so good and being thrust into the caregiver role showed us who we really could be.

Being a caregiver isn’t the easiest thing you will ever do, but I think it’s one of the most important things. It’s something that shouldn’t be overlooked. There is great value in being a caregiver. Give a note, a smile, a gesture. It doesn’t have to be grandiose - just something simple.

I want to leave you with this - one of the most important roles of my life was being a caregiver, but for those that know my story relay and the American Cancer Society gave me my voice. We all have a story and I am so very grateful that mine has included relay.

