Caregiver story #3: Terry Kriz

“And in that moment I swore that nothing in this universe could be so heavy as the absence of the person you love.”

On a cold February day I sat across from a larger than life man as he began telling his caregiver story. A story about being a husband, a father, a son, a friend, and a caregiver. A story that is filled with just as much emotion and clarity today as it had in 2012.

My name is Terry Kriz. Shelly Kriz was my wife. My partner. The mother to our six children. I am a father, a husband, a son, a friend, a lifelong volunteer, and I am a caregiver and this is my story.

Although my cancer journey began far before Shelly was diagnosed, our cancer journey together began in June 2012. It’s full of blurred memories, doctor’s appointments, family responsibility, laughter, and grief. It’s allowed me to thrive in the face of adversity and it’s knocked me to my knees.

In June 2012 I had gone to the doctor to have a CT scan of my chest. They had located a spot and wanted to complete a pet scan. That Saturday morning Shelly complained of a stomach ache and not hadn’t felt well. She wanted to see a doctor. We met with a doctor in David City and Cindy Heavican felt Shelly’s abdomen and knew something wasn’t right. A scan revealed a large mass in her abdomen the size of a softball. Given Shelly’s prior history with ovarian cancer, we had a feeling it had returned. We met with an oncologist in Lincoln who wanted Shelly to have a hysterectomy and remove the mass immediately. A week or two later they removed a volleyball sized tumor and identified the type of cancer Shelly had as Small Cell Carcinoma of the Ovary. Medical staff at the University of Nebraska Medical Center discussed treatment options with us and said the carcinoma was aggressive and Shelly was 1 in 20 women in the United States with it. Shelly could receive treatments in Omaha or at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas. One week later we were on a flight to MD Anderson to begin aggressive chemotherapy treatments.

I remember walking into that hospital and seeing thousands of people coming in and out. I remember sitting in the waiting room for four and a half hours before they came to Shelly. The medical staff explained the situation and told us they wanted to treat the cancer aggressively with chemotherapy. I remember the doctor say, “This will either get you or the chemo will.”

We stayed at a Holiday Inn in Houston and began making the daily trip to MD Anderson for testing. Before starting chemotherapy, Shelly had to undergo multiple tests on her heart to ensure she was strong enough for treatments. Her heartrate was high and medical staff refused to allow her to begin treatments. I remember pleading with them and telling them that her heartrate had always been a little high and her medical records would prove that. Shelly began having frequent stomach aches and finally after two weeks of pleas, MD Anderson received her medical records and confirmed she had a history of high heart rates. Ten days later, Shelly began chemotherapy.

It was a hard time. I would spend 7-10 days with Shelly in Houston and fly home for 7-10 days. We had three children in foster care; two children we had recently adopted; and my child. I was stubborn and told Shelly that no matter what I was going to keep all of our foster kids. I traveled back and forth for three months taking care of Shelly and our family.

Each time I left it got harder and harder to come home. It was a very trying time. I relied on family to help. Our foster children were in respite care while I was in Houston and treatments were beginning to take their toll on Shelly. Eventually, she would be wheelchair bound. The tumor continued to grow and grew to a point that it blocked her esophagus. When she ate she would throw up shortly after. The frustration between us was you are going to have to force yourself to eat. Eventually, she had a feeding tube that helped provide her some nutrition.

I remember my time in Houston as waking up and taking the bus to MD Anderson at 6 a.m. and sitting by Shelly’s side until 11:45 p.m. It was during that time that someone had suggested starting a care page to keep family and the local community at home updated. I journaled every day for four months. It was therapeutic. I remember journaling at 12:30 a.m. or 1 a.m. and as I hit the submit button I would watch the comments. I didn’t realize who was out there praying, watching, and supporting us. I’d write every night. I wrote as I sat next to Shelly. I just wrote and shared our journey with a world who was praying and supporting us.

Jumping ahead a little bit -- after Shelly passed away and I felt like I had wanted to give up, I went back to those pages. At that time, you could create a book from all of the journaling and the comments. I wanted to create a book, but couldn’t come up with a cover page. A year later I came back to finally create the book and Care Pages had been deleted due to HIPPA. I’d give anything to have those journals. It would have been one hell of a book.

In August 2012, well, to be exact, on Aug. 26, 2012, a fundraiser was held in Seward for Shelly. Dennis Kaahl helped to ensure that Shelly could Zoom the event from MD Anderson. The fundraiser was a blur, but I remember standing on that stage with our children and her live streamed. I was in complete awe with what the community and friends had accomplished. Shelly’s fundraiser was the largest event held at the Seward Ag Pavilion other than the county fair.

When Shelly decided her fight was done we invited her parents, brother, and three nephews into her hospital room and told them she had made the decision to go home. It was hard on her parents. You’re the caretaker, a shoulder to cry on, the person they scream at to not let her die. It’s a journey. We moved her from MD Anderson in Houston and she began receiving treatments at Methodist Hospital in Omaha for three weeks. I would take our kids to school in the morning and drive to be with her during the day. After receiving treatments in Omaha, we moved Shelly home. I remember not sleeping much. Shelly would walk in the middle of the night; sometimes the medication would make her have hallucinations. She kept telling me she wanted to sleep with me until she died. Shelly continued to get weaker, but wanted to be home for Christmas. Cindy Heavican convinced her to go to the hospital in David City where she could receive an IV for pain, they could help her build her strength, she could have visitors daily, and our kids could finally see her.

As a caregiver you know the end will eventually come, but you don’t ever know when. You always have hope. You always pray for a miracle. It’s just another chapter of this journey.

Watching her fade was another chapter. You have so many people who want to know and want to know information now. It was very challenging. I’m not sure how I went without sleep for so long, but I did. I was always talking to doctors. Listening. The information in your head is enormous.

Dec. 13, 2012. It was very cold. I remember it being cold. Shelly wanted more pain medications and the doctors had warned that increased pain medication could cause her to lose her ability to speak. That day, she quit talking, but wanted to continue to walk. We walked together down the hall towards the helipad doors. She looked at me then looked at the doors. I uttered “you want to go outside, don’t you?” Her thin hands touched the doors and we walked outside together. She looked up at the sky, looked across at the golf course, then looked at me and said, “It’s flipping cold out here.” Those were the last words my wife ever spoke. I was with her in that moment. I held her, walked her through the hospital doors to her room, and she laid down and went to sleep.

I left that night and slept. On Dec. 14, 2012, I came back to the hospital later than normal after running errands. Shelly didn’t speak. I remember her big eyes. Her face was frail and she had no hair. Her eyes were so large. I held her hand, laid beside her, laid my head on her chest, and as she began taking her last breaths called to her parents. Her mom held her hand as she took her last breath. I then notified nursing staff that she had passed.

You know life is difficult. I lost my wife at 2:15 p.m. and at 6 p.m. I had to let my foster boys go to another family. When you are losing you might as well give everything up all at once. They were six and seven at the time and explaining to them how Shelly had passed away and why she was in a wooden box on a stage was difficult.

After Shelly passed away I started Relaying across the state. It was a release you know. I was able to get it out of my head. It’s overwhelming. Sometimes you just want to lay in bed next to them and stay there. You just want to keep everyone happy. At 39-years-old, losing my wife to cancer isn’t how my journey was supposed to go. My time with Shelly went so fast. Everything was challenging. I’d like to say that my life now and then aren’t different, but your life stops. You didn’t get a choice in the matter. You don’t realize where prayers are coming from; where support comes from; and what your community can do for you. For eight months I was absent and the community around me stepped up to support me.

What I’ve learned is that this life is a journey. I never believed at age 40 I would be divorced, widowed, and remarried. The hardest part of my journey as a caregiver was the journey itself. It was hard. It was overwhelming. At times, I was exhausted. I don’t know if there is an easy part, but I was at ease when I knew her pain was over. The fight was over. My journey with cancer from start to finish is a blur, but I’ve learned the importance of being positive. You know, who gives a eulogy at their own wife’s funeral? I did. I took notes, but in the end I just spoke and I don’t have any regrets. I was with Shelly until the end. I held her and vowed to always make family my number one priority. In the right context I always say to people “Love your spouse like you love no one else.” I tell people around me that I love them more often. I don’t take one day for granted. I had a choice to lay in the gutter and waste away, but I decided to dust myself off, speak at every speaking engagement I could, and begin healing. It was my way of stepping up. Shelly would have never wanted me to lay down.

You know, those Care Pages. I’d like to read those pages again. The journey they chronicled went by so fast. We fought together. We did everything we could do. We spent every dime we had in every direction. In the end Shelly went the way she wanted and I don’t have any regrets.

The most important role -- the most important thing I can show is strength. Showing my kids and family that they have more strength than they will ever know. I look back and wonder if I had to do it all over again if I would have the strength. Would I have the energy to go without sleep? To travel all of those miles? What I know is that when you love someone you use that strength and I know I would be able to do it all over again.

I remarried after Shelly passed away. I married my best friend. We were lifelong friends and she understands what I’ve been through. Blended families have their struggles, but after going through my journey with Shelly I value my time with my wife more. I value the time I have with my kids. With my family. There is always some good in everything. A silver lining. I don’t care what you go through -- something good will come out of it.

Relay for Life has been part of my life for a long time. Relay isn’t just an event. It isn’t just a fundraiser. We could all give one million dollars and the truth is cancer isn’t going to go away. Relay is about connection. It’s about love. I’ve met people all over the country and they each have a unique story. No one knows their story or what they’ve been through. There is no room to judge. Relay has the ability to bring us together for support, information, guidance, and is truly a group of people to lean on when you need it most. It’s an organization that I’m very proud to be a part of. Relay proves that there is something bigger than each of us.

We all have a path and God believed enough in me that he gave me multiple roles; a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a caregiver. Cancer just happened to be part of my journey.

