Caregiver story #4: Patti Lee-Smith

Editor's note: For this year's Butler County Relay for Life, the story of four local caregivers will be shared each week in The Banner-Press through the month of June. This is the last installment.

The term caregiver has multiple meanings and connotations and for me, caregiver meant taking on a role that I was thrust into not by choice, but because showing grace in the face of a storm is more powerful than carrying a lifetime of missed opportunities, regret, and emotional toil. I am a daughter, a sister, a mother, a Nebraska Army National Guardsman, and I was and will always be a caretaker.

My story isn’t about sitting in a room with a loved one as they were given a diagnosis. It is as far from a normal caretaker role than most can imagine and it was thrust upon me with no warning. Quite honestly, if given a choice I would have told you that it would have been easier to let someone else walk the caregiver mile. It would have been easier to turn my phone off, to not make calls to the hospital, hospice, or funeral home. It would have been easier to show the lack of grace that my dad had shown me, but doing the right thing isn’t easy and often times isn’t popular. My dad was diagnosed with throat cancer that eventually led to esophageal and liver cancer. He was stubborn, refused treatment, left a hospital in Iowa against medical advice only to be located in a hotel room in Ohio and transported to a New York Hospital where he would succumb to the cancer that eventually took his life.

In September 2019 I sat on a lake outside of West Point Military Academy with the National Guard Marathon Team after completing a Spartan Race earlier in the day. We shared conversation, food, and laughter. During our dinner I received a text message stating my dad was sick, in the hospital, and was refusing treatment. I asked briefly for more information and was told that he was dying of cancer. I put my phone in my purse, looked at the Marathon Coordinator, and couldn’t utter a single word. He pushed for information and I showed him the text message. I hadn’t spoken to my dad in several years and quite honestly could count on both hands the total number of times I had seen my dad. He had left when I was young and his journey through this life had been significantly different than mine. Our paths crossed a handful of times and each interaction ended with him uttering hateful words in my direction. He and my mother had a contentious relationship and I was a constant reminder to him of that relationship. The Marathon Coordinator asked what my decision would be. In that moment, I looked at him and told him I would show him the same courtesy that he had shown me. Little did I know that my faith would lead me down a much different path.

The following day I sat in the Philadelphia airport and made a call home to my mom. She asked what I thought I needed to do. I processed forty-three years of information with her in a twenty minute phone call that ended with “Mom, I just don’t know what to do”. The next week I made phone calls, prayed, sat in the back pew at church and cried, and finally asked God for direction. My emotions calmed and I finally had sense of what direction I would need to take. The answer wasn’t easy. It wasn’t perfect and it definitely wasn’t the one I had initially chosen. My decisionI would show my dad grace and offer him the only thing I knew. I would take care of him and love him the way I had hoped he would have loved me. The amazing thing about grace is that it is often not deserved. It’s hard. It means forgiving wrongs and moving forward. It means allowing all those years of hurt to finally heal.

The first call I made was to family to decipher the bits and pieces of information I had received. The second, to law enforcement in Ohio to determine my dad’s whereabouts. Shortly thereafter, my dad was found emaciated in an Ohio hotel room and was transported back to New York for

care. I made contact with the hospital in Buffalo, New York, which became my daily routine for the next two weeks. I arranged care at a local hospice facility and began making funeral arrangements. In the midst of the chaos I sent one text to my dad. I told him I loved him, that I knew how sick he was, and that I was here. His response “I love you kid”. If you are wondering, I still have that text message in my phone. It will probably be with me for the long haul.

The nurses at the hospital were gracious. They offered insight, referred me to a care team that would walk me through his daily progress, and helped me coordinate hospice. Despite his stubbornness and sometimes cruel behavior they never failed to provide him care. To this day, I will forever be grateful for the team of nurses that I never met in person, but became my stronghold in role I struggled to understand.

Hospice. If you ever want to meet a group of people dedicated to the care of family and cancer patients, hospice nurses and caretakers are it. I am certain I hit the hospice lottery with my dad. They were understanding, made daily visits to the hospital, and when I asked for a pastor or chaplain to pray with my Dad they didn’t waiver. They offered calm and long after my dad passed away they stayed in contact to offer grief support and caretaker services.

At 3:00am on September 28, 2019 my dad succumbed to the cancer that had invaded his body. I remember sitting on the floor next to my bed and sobbing. I remember the multitude of telephone calls I made and at 7:00am laced up my running shoes and just ran. I ran; I cried; and I kept running until I couldn’t run anymore. I ran and forty-three years worth of pent up emotion and baggage was finally released. I ended that day with a final post on Facebook about my dad. I gave thanks for every person who had been part of this really ugly journey with me and wrote the following words:

“I can’t sit with family and share memories or photographs of my dad. I can’t share memories of gifts, graduations, or grandchildren. I can only tell you this-we are here for such a short time. Make time for the people in your life. Make the phone call you have put off. Forgive one another. Put your arms around a stranger. Give of your time selflessly. Take the damn photo. Cry when necessary. Laugh with others often. Live by His word. Dad, be at peace. Share laughter. Hug your mom and dad. The past no longer matters.”

To every caregiver; no matter the type; I want you to know that we see you, we hear you, we support you, and everything you do matters.

