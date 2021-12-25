Catholic Daughters donate gifts to Genesis House families

This year, the David City Area Catholic Daughters helped Santa Claus get presents to 17 Genesis House mothers and children.

The David City Area Catholic Daughters group is a chapter of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, an organization of Catholic women formed in 1903. Meanwhile, Genesis Personal Development Center -- also known as Genesis House -- is a Butler County nonprofit, based out of David City, which focuses on education and long-term support for survivors of domestic violence.

This year, Genesis House Prevention, Education and Outreach Coordinator Nicole Gasper said, the Catholic Daughters purchased presents for about a dozen children and a handful of mothers.

All of this year's gift recipients live in Butler County. Gasper said Genesis House works very closely with the women and families and that it's not uncommon for them to be in contact almost daily.

This is the fourth year that Catholic Daughters has raised money and purchased gifts for Genesis House children and mothers.

Catholic Daughters Member Jean Hicks said the Catholic Daughters raised approximately $800 for this year's donation efforts.

Hicks is responsible for raising the funds from the Catholic Daughters members, while her fellow Catholic Daughters Member DeLores Medinger picks out and buys all the gifts.

"She's a great shopper," Hicks said.

Medinger smiled.

"I kind of like my bargains," Medinger said, wryly.

Medinger's husband also helps out, but not just as a chauffeur and extra hand. DeLores said he is especially talented at selecting toys for young boys.

Medinger said they focus their efforts on the kids, but that it's nice to be able to provide something special for the mothers, too.

Gasper said Genesis House Executive Director Pat Lostroh is very good about delegating. Catholic Daughters may be responsible for the children's presents, while other groups are asked to cover gift cards and special items for the mothers, Gasper said.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Genesis House distributed the presents a little differently. Gasper said she dressed up as an elf and drove around town, dropping off gifts to families that live nearby.

This year, though, will be a return to the normal procedure, where mothers come and pick up the gifts at Genesis House. Sometimes they come along and give the gifts to their children at home, but other times the kids come along and unwrap their presents right there.

"The faces and the amount of things that are just perfect for the individual child -- we've been so astounded," Gasper said. "It seems like they know the kids."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press.

