Cemetery website back in business

After almost two years, the Boston Studio Cemetery Project website is back up and running.

A group of volunteers began the Boston Studio Cemetery Project in the summer of 2008 after the Nebraska State Genealogy Society asked all counties to begin an effort to photograph every gravestone in the state.

Genealogical information, photos and locations of grave sites in Butler County's 45 cemeteries are available on the website, butlercountygallery.com. Boston Studio Cemetery Project Volunteer Carolyn Dvorak said the site is particularly useful for genealogy work.

"We've gotten requests from all over the country from people wanting obituaries and more information," Dvorak said.

One of the advantages to the cemetery project website over resources like findagrave.com is its comprehensive nature.

"Their name, who they're married to, when they were born and died, what cemetery they're buried in, who their children are -- it's quite amazing," Dvorak said. "...We have some married names there, too ... (and) children that are not deceased."

Obituaries are also attached, if available.

Dvorak explained that the cemetery project's website was down until recently due to technical difficulties.

"It went down on Jan. 7, 2020," she said.

It's back up now, though.

The Boston Studio Cemetery Project is named for its connection the Boston Studio Collection, which includes more than 68,000 negatives of daily life in David City between 1893 and 1979.

"Negatives and ledgers describing each photograph are stored at the Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City. Volunteers worked to digitize and describe just over 1,000 images from this collection for the Nebraska Memories project," a page about the collection on the Nebraska Memories website said.

The same group involved in the collection oversees the cemetery project, which was originally headed by Bonnie Luckey, Jeanne Hain and Ken Pohl, who were later joined by Trish Collister, Pauline Dvorak and Carolyn Dvorak.

Volunteers spent thousands of hours over the course of several years walking the cemeteries of Butler County row by row, photographing grave stones and recording all the information included on them.

"Many of Charles Andera's tall ornate cast iron graveyard crosses were photographed," a Feb. 2 Boston Studio Cemetery Project press release about the project's website said. "They have really withstood the test of time and are a Czech American treasure. ... By the summer of 2010 all of the collected information was uploaded to a database and a website was developed."

Volunteers have continued to update the records and take photos of new graves since then.

"(The website is) now maintained by Kevin Meysenburg of Bellwood," the press release said. "During this process, additional volunteers who helped were Chris Glock and Jane Buresh of David City and Rosalyn Chmelka (now deceased) of Dwight."

Those who find errors or wish to add pertinent information to the project's records are encouraged to reach out.

"Anyone who is interested in assisting or donating to the project can email the address listed on the website," the press release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.