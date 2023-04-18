The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is set to have its sign back up and running later this spring.

During the Butler County Board of Supervisors regular meeting April 3, Chamber Executive Director Tricia Schmit gave an update on the sign, which is in the county courtyard. The sign has not been functioning for a while.

“The problem was the electronics were not working anymore,” Schmit said. “So they are just going to keep the existing everything and then just change out the electronics and then do a facelift.”

The chamber will be taking off the smaller signs that list the sponsors as passersby couldn’t really see them anyway, she added. In place of those smaller signs, the main sign will list the daily time and temperature, along with a sponsor’s name. The sponsors will be rotated each day.

The sign’s equipment is ordered from Love Signs. A permit for it has been approved by the City of David City, Schmit added.

“The digital display is set to ship the first of May,” Schmit said. “And then once that display arrives, the project should be complete within the next couple of weeks.”

Renee Williams, board member of the chamber, had also commented on the sign’s progress at the chamber’s annual banquet held earlier this year.

“We are happy to say and announce that we've signed a contract for a new digital sign that is updated,” Williams said. “It's going be a lot of fun. It's going to be different, it's going to be new.”

This month the chamber started a bunny and egg hunt in which businesses and organizations can leave out stuffed bunny animals, plastic eggs or other spring-related items such as cutouts and window decals for residents to find.

It is open to all of Butler County, not just David City. Businesses were encouraged to place the items where people could see them from a car if not located downtown. People are also asked to stay out of private yards.

After April 6, community members could start searching for bunnies and eggs. Houses could also participate but would not be listed. It lasts until the end of April.

Also coming up in the community, the next “Towns of the County” program will be held May 15 at the Butler County Event Center, 62 L St. in David City, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Co-hosted by the Butler County Historical Society and Hruska Memorial Public Library, this month’s program will be on the history of Surprise, presented by Mark Doehling. Attendees can have a free kolache and water, plus an open bar.

Admission is free, but registering at the library is helpful to ensure the correct number of chairs is set up. However, those who don’t register beforehand are still welcome to come.

Other spring-related events include East Butler's annual plant sale taking place May 5 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the David City Future Farmers of America chapter will hold its first ever plant sale on May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.