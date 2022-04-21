Change order OK'd for city office renovation

The City of David City’s plans to renovate its new office space has been going slowly but surely.

During the David City Council’s regular meeting held April 13, council members approved a change order of $75,031.36 to renovate the new office, which is the former U.S. Bank building, 490 E St.

The city purchased the E Street property in April 2021 because city officials are running out of room at their current location at 557 N. Fourth St. The property had been purchased for $300,000 and at an Oct. 27 meeting the council had accepted a quote for renovations from Tony Novak Construction for about $245,000.

Roughly a year after purchasing the building, the city is still working with the State Fire Marshal’s Office on the renovation plans. The plans had been submitted in November and the city received it back in February, as noted during the council meeting.

The change order consists of requirements from the Fire Marshal’s Office, such as fire-rated doors and other such material.

“My belief as being one of the people on this governing entity that have dealt with fire marshal, sometimes they make several trips. And sometimes they have several recommendations on each trip to be done,” Mayor Alan Zavodny said. “It's just the nature of the beast.”

There may also be roof work that needs to be done, but city officials had not heard confirmation on that as of the April 13 meeting. There have also been some price increases. For example, the cost of glass skyrocketed during the time it took the Fire Marshal’s Office to review the renovation plans to now, as noted during the meeting.

Zavodny noted he had reservations about purchasing and renovating the U.S. Bank building but eventually came around to the idea. The project is now costing more than anticipated, but Zavodny said it would be a “disservice to our citizens” to cut any corners; the city office needs to be “functional and built with quality materials.”

“I'm going to grit my teeth and we're going to move forward and get this done,” Zavodny said.

During the council’s March 23 meeting, council members had discussed the Fire Marshal’s Office wanting removal of the old bank safe door, which weighs several hundred pounds. Ward 2 Council Member Kevin Woita said with his tools and resources, he believed he could get the door removed and the city could sell the material for scrap. The council gave census at that time for him to try that.

In other business, the David City Council approved an ordinance allowing accessory dwelling units on April 13, which is a smaller, independent residential dwelling located on the same lot as a stand-alone home.

“These are becoming notoriously popular across the U.S. right now as a way to solve a lot of housing and assisted living and nursing home problems that we're seeing,” said Keith Marvin, a planning commission member.

The ordinance would include stipulations, such as no more than two bedrooms, the owner of the lot would be required to live on the property, etc. Marvin noted that it would be subject to property taxes because it’s a livable unit. There are a few residences in town that could be considered an accessory dwelling unit, he added.

The ordinance changes also includes short-term rentals, such as Airbnbs.

“Statute allows very little control over these. And this would actually provide for that minimal control that we have,” Marvin said. “The most important thing … is by allowing these in there and permitting them somehow, we're notifying that these owner these people are subject to the lodging tax of the county.”

Zavodny voiced concerns that accessory dwelling units would have the potential to allow for people to use storage containers as living units. That’s been a problem in other cities like Lincoln, he added.

Interim City Administrator Tami Comte said that accessory dwelling units must meet all the requirements of a standard residence and would be allowed on a conditional use permit, so those wanting one would need to present their plans to the planning commission first.

The council voted to waive the three reading rule and gave the ordinance final passage.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

