Changes may be seen to budgeting process

Butler County’s budgeting process may look different this year due to a new state law.

Previously, governing bodies, school districts and other entities could increase its property tax requests due to increased valuations by holding a public hearing and then passing a resolution or ordinance.

But, the Nebraska Legislature passed a bill this past session that now requires political subdivisions to take part in a joint public hearing in order to increase their property tax requests. Counties are required to notify the affected taxpayers by mailed postcard.

While updating the Butler County Board of Supervisors on the new fiscal year budget on July 18, Clerk Stephanie Laska said the county will receive its certified valuation in mid-August. If Butler County increases its property tax request by more than the allowable growth percentage, the joint public hearing will be required to be held after 6 p.m.

Laska said the other entities included would be the City of David City, the school districts and Central Community College; however, CCC is based in Hall County so its meeting would be held there.

“If Butler County doesn't go over the two-and-a-half percent and the other political subdivisions do, there still has to be a joint meeting but the county wouldn't be present,” Laska said, noting that the county would still be sending the postcards.

Normally, the board would approve the county’s budget at its first meeting in September, Laska said. The Nebraska Association of County Officials and state auditor’s office are suggesting to wait to OK the budget until after the joint public hearing is held, she added.

The earliest such a hearing could be held is Sept. 17, Laska said, and Douglas County has already set theirs that day.

“They've recommended that we've put as far out as possible, maybe the 27th of September we should have that joint public hearing,” Laska said. “We would adopt the budget … You can adopt it beforehand, however, it doesn't give you any time to make any changes and public comments.”

If Butler County doesn’t go over the allowable growth, the board can adopt the budget whenever, she added.

The board’s meeting minutes state that the budget committee will be meeting with department heads and elected officials in regards to the 2022-2023 budget.

In other business, the board OK’d a sign study at the intersection of roads V and 46.

Chairman and District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore said that after the last board meeting, he received a phone call about an accident at that intersection.

Highway Superintendent Randy Isham said there is a stop sign there for northbound traffic but not southbound traffic.

“When you're going southbound there is a house and a tree west and it blocks the vision. I actually think the stop sign, if anything, should have been on the other side,” Isham said.

People who live in that area say there have been several accidents, Isham added, and he recommends doing the study.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors also:

• Considered a complaint regarding a high amount of dust on County Road O. Isham said dust control is pricey and if the county applies it for one person, they will have to do it for each resident. Supervisors asked him to contact Frontier Cooperative and ask if they would be willing to apply dust control.

• Looked at a claim from the highway department for a windshield replacement. Laska said she received email correspondence that said an individual received a large chip in their windshield when a rock fell off a highway department vehicle and they were told to submit the claim to the highway department. Supervisors talked about turning the claim into the insurance company and letting it decide whether to pay it or reject it, but County Attorney Julie Reiter advised that they speak with the county employee to see if that conversation actually took place. She added her recommendation is that in these instances, employees should tell people to address their concerns with the board.

• Heard an update from Whitmore that the county is still working on going live with software from case management system Zuercher. The board approved going live with Zuercher in June. An email string had been started with the company, the board’s meeting minutes reported.