Chauncey S. Taylor House sees new light

After five months of renovation work, the Chauncey S. Taylor House will go on the market in a few days.
There will be an open house at the property, 714 N. Fourth St. in David City, this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3.
Dylan Tegtmeier has been working up to this since he began renovating the Chauncey S. Taylor House on April 8.
The most obvious changes can be seen on the exterior of the house -- it has a new paint job and roof, the driveway has been paved and some significant landscape work has removed the overgrowth that obscured the grounds around the two buildings.
Up close, one can even see that a notice condemning the house has been removed from the front door.
The real magic, however, has happened inside.
Tegtmeier had workers install a new HVAC system and hang new drywall. He also had all of the windows replaced, except for a few original stained glass pieces here and there. He also ended up leaving some exposed wood shelving in the kitchen and the ancient boiler in the basement.
All of the interior walls have been painted white, including those that were once dark green or black, allowing the building's original, delicate wood features to stand out.
"There was so much distraction before," Tegtmeier said. "I feel like that's the case for a lot of people, myself included. You see that crappy house for the first time and you don't see the jewels."
His said his favorite piece in the house was a wood banister leading from the front entry to the second floor. Tegtmeier said pieces like that keep him motivated as he slogged through the work of flipping a house. And the Chauncey S. Taylor House project was not short on slogging.
Nothing insurmountable popped up, although Tegtmeier did have some unpleasant run-ins with racoon feces, encountered possible evidence of long-gone squatters and even tangled with a couple of wasp nests while clearing space for roofers.
Tegtmeier said a number of people have dropped in on him to thank him for the work he has done.
Butler County Chamber of Commerce Director Jason Parridgen said that it will be exciting to see what comes of the property.
"I think it's an exciting event that has been coming for a long time," Parridgen said. "The community has looked to that property as a pinnacle."
Placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982 and a point of pride for the David City community for decades, the Chauncey S. Taylor House fell into disrepair after being purchased by Roger and Kathy Treat.
When the Treats left town, the Chauncey S. Taylor House sat undisturbed for roughly 10 years.
The City of David City eventually took over the property and, about a year-and-a-half ago, local couple Jeff and Cathy Klug began working to empty the house. Tegtmeier purchased the property in the spring and has been renovating it since April.
