Chauncey S. Taylor House sees new light

All of the interior walls have been painted white, including those that were once dark green or black, allowing the building's original, delicate wood features to stand out.

"There was so much distraction before," Tegtmeier said. "I feel like that's the case for a lot of people, myself included. You see that crappy house for the first time and you don't see the jewels."

His said his favorite piece in the house was a wood banister leading from the front entry to the second floor. Tegtmeier said pieces like that keep him motivated as he slogged through the work of flipping a house. And the Chauncey S. Taylor House project was not short on slogging.

Nothing insurmountable popped up, although Tegtmeier did have some unpleasant run-ins with racoon feces, encountered possible evidence of long-gone squatters and even tangled with a couple of wasp nests while clearing space for roofers.

Tegtmeier said a number of people have dropped in on him to thank him for the work he has done.

Butler County Chamber of Commerce Director Jason Parridgen said that it will be exciting to see what comes of the property.