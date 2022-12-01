Chermok Funeral Home's Libby Scott becoming funeral director

Previously a male-dominated profession, funeral directors work behind the scenes to ensure a loved one’s funeral is run smoothly. At Chermok Funeral Home in David City, Libby Scott has her eyes set on a career as a funeral director.

An Osceola native, Scott is currently working as a funeral director apprentice at Chermok Funeral Home in David City and Svoboda Funeral Home in Schuyler. She received an associate degree earlier this year and is working on obtaining a diploma of mortuary science at Des Moines Area Community College.

Becoming a funeral director is something she said she’s always wanted to do.

“This has just been something that I have thought about for as long as I can remember in life, and I have never thought of anything different to do as an occupation,” Scott said. “My interest with it just grew over time. And I truly believe that it’s a calling.”

Notably, she said, she likes the idea of helping families going through a rough time.

“I’ve always had a love and passion for anatomy,” Scott said. “I just kind of made it a goal once I got into college that I really wanted to get my foot in the door and start working at a funeral home.”

Scott said Mark Chermok, owner of Chermok Funeral Home, took her under his wing and she’s loved every second of working there. She began her journey in June 2021.

“The long nights that turn into early mornings and the early mornings that turn into late nights all make it worth it in the end,” Scott said. “I just I love both funeral homes, (they) have provided me (the opportunity) to create many new relationships with people in the Butler County and Colfax County area. It’s gotten me a lot closer with the community. I just think it is just an honor to be able to assist and serve people in the surrounding towns of both counties during the most difficult time of their lives.”

Funeral directing, as she’s learned under Chermok and Svoboda’s Zach Johnson, consists of picking up passed individuals from their place of death, preparing the body to the individual’s wishes (embalming or cremation), meeting with the person’s family and getting the individual dressed and placed into the casket.

Scott added funeral directors will also make arrangements with the church or clergy, making memorial folders, getting the bill ready and other tasks.

“There’s a lot of behind the scene work that goes into it, which I didn’t realize until working at the funeral home, such as making sure the grave is dug, making sure there’s a marker there and making sure that marker gets engraved,” Scott said.

The funeral home does not complete the engravings itself, but that’s something they make sure gets completed so the funeral is run smoothly, she added.

Overall, being a funeral director is not easy work.

“A lot of people say don’t take your work home with you, but in this job you kind of have to,” Scott said. “For instance if it’s a child that passes or an unexpected death, you do feel for that person but in front of the family, you have to keep your professionalism … they’re grieving and you have to accept that and do your best to comfort that family.”

Chermok noted that several qualities are needed to become a funeral director, including compassion, empathy and professionalism.

“If it’s your calling, you just love it and you’re going to fit right into it,” Chermok said, adding Scott is one who fell into the work. “I think she’s got the right personality. She can listen, she can be empathetic, she can be sympathetic, but she can also remain professional and deal with what we have to deal with a lot of times and help the families get through this.”

More women are pursuing careers as funeral directors, Chermok added. Women, he said, can provide a different perspective from men, which Scott brings to Chermok Funeral Home.

“She can look at things differently than maybe I would, and she’ll say ‘Well, what about if we did this or tried this?’ I’m like, ‘That’s a great idea.’ I know I would have never thought about that,” Chermok said. “I think there’s a lot of times too families feel just a little bit more comfortable having a female person, especially if it’s a widow dealing with the loss of a husband. They just seem to connect better. And I noticed that, that’s wonderful.”

Scott, who currently lives in Platte Center, said she’s learned a lot from her bosses, who are both men, and being a funeral director is something she knows she can do.

“I liked the aspects that I was kind of different and out there,” Scott said. “The more I kind of gotten to the field and started to meet other funeral directors, I realized that there are actually a lot more females in the business than I thought there were going to be, which I love and respect.”

Scott is in David City on Tuesdays and in Schuyler on Thursday afternoons, and she’s on call Monday nights and Wednesday nights.

After receiving her diploma, she said, she plans to work out of David City mostly.

Those driving by Chermok Funeral Home may have seen a light kept on. Both funeral homes have started a Lamp of Remembrance tradition. When a death notification is received and the individual brought to the funeral home, a lamp is turned on. At Chermok Funeral Home, this lamp is in the funeral home’s arrangement room.

“At night if you’re driving by and see that the lamp’s on, you know that we have someone’s loved one in our care,” Scott said. “We keep that lamp on all throughout their time with us until final disposition, whether it’s they’re being cremated or whether they’re having a traditional burial.”

The lamp is turned off once the person’s funeral service has ended.

“It shows other people in the community that people trusted us with their loved ones,” Scott added.

Chermok said the Lamp of Remembrance is mainly a way to communicate that there’s been a death in the community. Some families choose not to run an obituary in the local newspaper and there are community members who are not tech savvy enough to check the funeral home’s website for death notices.

“The second part mainly was to let them know that you know, someone has passed and we care and we want to remember them in some way,” Chermok said.