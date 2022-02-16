Child care issues being addressed

A path forward hasn't been decided on, but at a Jan. 26 public forum the East Butler Community Schools Board of Education took comments from residents about possible child care solutions.

At a previous school board meeting, some residents voiced concerns about paying higher property taxes to support a child care program when they don't have any kids or their children are grown. East Butler Superintendent Michael Eldridge said the same worries were shared on Jan. 26.

But, Eldridge indicated that it's still early for discussions around how a child care program would be funded. Right now, he said, the district is still gathering and digesting input on possible solutions to the child care conundrum many of its families are facing. Ideas ranged from an after school program to an all-day preschool program.

"One of the comments I recall was, 'You have nice facilities here -- could you utilize what you currently have to make something work,'" Eldridge said.

At the very least, the current discussion leaves little room for doubt about the need for additional child care options in the area.

The district started a preschool program in 2007, which has grown but clearly isn't meeting all of the community's child care needs.

The East Butler preschool is for 3- and 4-year-olds and offers two half-day sessions -- one in the morning, the other in the afternoon. A child enrolled in one session cannot be part of the other.

East Butler's Brainard kindergarten teacher Sophie Hermelbracht said the district provides transportation to its morning session and from its afternoon session, but not from the morning session or to the afternoon session.

"We don't provide transportation in the middle of the day," Hermelbracht said.

Up until this year, Hermelbracht was a preschool teacher. She said a lot of networking takes place among parents to get children to and from preschool and other child care in the middle of the day.

Aside from the time and age constraints, a preschool program serves a more specialized purpose than general child care.

"Children are coming for the social and academic environment," Hermelbracht said. "...Preschool has a curriculum."

The goal of preschool can be inferred from the name: It is intended to help get kids ready for kindergarten.

Child care, meanwhile, more generally puts the emphasis on finding someone to look after small children during the day when their regular caregivers are working or otherwise occupied.

A facility may be subject to different laws and licensing requirements depending on a number of factors such as number of children, their ages, where the facility is located and who operates it.

