Christensen new chamber director

Tricia Christensen joined the Butler County Chamber of Commerce as its director on March 9.

A Platte County native, she currently lives in the Bellwood area with her family. She’s lived in Georgia working at the Warner Robins Air Force base with the F-15 Fighter Jet Weapons Department and in Des Moines, Iowa, working at Wells Fargo. She met her partner, Kurt Schmit, and after dating long distance, she decided to move back to Nebraska. The couple has three children, 6-year-old Nash and 2-year-old Briggs, as well as Christensen’s daughter Payton who is a graduate of David City High School.

The Banner-Press recently sat down with Christensen to find out more about her and her new role as chamber director.

Question: Where are you from originally and how long have you lived in Butler County?

Answer: I’m originally from Tarnov, Nebraska, and lived in Columbus, Nebraska, during high school. I moved to Georgia and Iowa, and have lived in Butler County since 2015.

Q: What is your background (education, where did you work before)?

A: I was team lead at Wells Fargo Home Mortgage Payment Department in Iowa for one year. I then moved to the foreclosure and short sale departments for six more years. Worked at Region V in David City as a support specialist assisting people in their homes and out in the community for two years and loved caring for some of the best people in town! I have been at the Butler County Event Center for almost one year (coming up next month in May), and I love planning events and getting out and socializing with residents while assisting people at their special events.

Q: Why did you apply for the job?

A: I was looking for something local and long term that I was passionate about. It sounded very similar to what I do at the event center so I already know I will love it. It all aligned perfectly and now that my children are all going to be school age this fall, I am really excited to be doing things that I am passionate about full time again!

Q: What do you think you can bring to the chamber and Butler County at large?

A: Hopefully, a fresh new perspective on things with some new ideas and new events. Supporting businesses and farmers is important to me. If I can make it easier for people to run successful businesses that will stay here for generations, I have been successful.

Q: What will be your focus as chamber director?

A: More events that unite the community and local businesses again. Local support for struggling businesses.

Q: What is your vision for Butler County?

A: A successful growing county that looks forward to evolving the town for future generations but that still want to keep the small-town friendliness and historical charm.

Because she lives in the Bellwood area, those wanting to set up an appointment with Christensen can do so by emailing director@davidcitychamber.com or by calling or texting 402-367-4238.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.