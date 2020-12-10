Christmas comes early: Bellwood celebrates with tree lighting

The idea of lighting up the tree started with Peg Wilson, who lives right by the bank and can see the tree from her home.

“I always told the guys I’d like to see it lit up for Christmas. And the town could use it as the community Christmas tree and have a lighting ceremony every year,” Peg said.

Her son, Brian Wilson, said he brought the idea up at a meeting of the Bellwood Village Board.

“The fire department was going to do the Santa Claus visit again this year and, because of COVID, we decided not to do it. They were talking about having some type of an event at the board meeting and looking for things to do, but to be COVID responsible also,” Brian said. “I said my mother always said she would like to see the tree used as the community Christmas tree.”

Once he threw the idea out there, Brian said the board ran with it.