Christmas comes early: Bellwood celebrates with tree lighting

COVID-19 is no match for the Village of Bellwood’s Christmas spirit.
For the first time, the large evergreen tree outside the Bellwood Bank of the Valley, 404 State St., was lit up for Christmas. Bellwood residents gathered in small family and friend clusters around the square near the business to watch the tree light up on Sunday evening.
“With everything going on, the village board thought it would be a good opportunity to spread a little more Christmas cheer,” Bank of the Valley Community President Nate Parde said.
Normally, the Bellwood Volunteer Fire Department hosts a Santa Claus visit where kids can meet and take photos with St. Nick. But that wasn’t possible this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At first, Parde said, the plan was to hold an outdoor community event in front of the bank.
“There would be a socially-distanced Santa, we’d have hot cocoa,” Parde said.
But then COVID-19 numbers started spiking, stricter Directed Health Measures were introduced and plans had to change. That was when the Bellwood Village Board began discussing other options.
The idea of lighting up the tree started with Peg Wilson, who lives right by the bank and can see the tree from her home.
“I always told the guys I’d like to see it lit up for Christmas. And the town could use it as the community Christmas tree and have a lighting ceremony every year,” Peg said.
Her son, Brian Wilson, said he brought the idea up at a meeting of the Bellwood Village Board.
“The fire department was going to do the Santa Claus visit again this year and, because of COVID, we decided not to do it. They were talking about having some type of an event at the board meeting and looking for things to do, but to be COVID responsible also,” Brian said. “I said my mother always said she would like to see the tree used as the community Christmas tree.”
Once he threw the idea out there, Brian said the board ran with it.
In the end, the Bellwood Bank of the Valley, volunteer fire department and the village board teamed up to bring Peg’s idea to life. Butler Public Power District also played a pivotal role by hanging the lights and ornaments on the tree.
Instead of doing a meet-and-greet on Sunday, Santa rode in a firetruck through the streets of Bellwood, ending with a stop at the bank for the tree lighting.
Although there was no hot cocoa, people were still able to gather in household-sized groups and joined Parde in counting down from 10 to turn on the lights.
Brian and Peg were among the people who came to see the tree lighting.
“I hope this tradition continues with this tree at the bank for many years to come. The guys and I would like to thank the Bank of the Valley and all those involved for making this possible,” Peg said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
