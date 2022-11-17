Christmas on the Bricks coming up

The 2022 Christmas on the Bricks and Stuff the Cruiser are on track to take place the first weekend of December.

Representatives from those events gave updates during a Butler County Chamber of Commerce luncheon held Nov. 9 at Winfield’s in David City.

The kickoff party for Christmas on the Bricks is on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Thorpe Opera House, 457 D St. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show, featuring Thudwinker and Barrelhouse, starts at 7 p.m. People can get in for a free will donation and there will be a concession stand available.

The Christmas Festival will be the following day – Dec. 4 – from noon to 4 p.m. There will be a Christmas live stage with entertainment, putt-putt golf, a holiday craft fair, Santa and his elves, a live Nativity petting zoo, s’mores over an open fire, face painting and a photo booth, a craft making tent, letters to Santa, a snowball dodge tournament and treats such as hot chocolate, popcorn, cinnamon almonds and apple cider.

“We're adding stuff to it every day. I think now we're up to four different free crafts for kids to do,” Tiffani Jahde of the Christmas on the Bricks group said at the luncheon.

On Nov. 13, a breakfast fundraiser for Christmas on the Bricks was held at the David City Fire Hall, which included sausage, pancakes, potatoes, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee. Nonperishable food items were also accepted for the Butler County Food Pantry.

“We’ve had a lot of good again community support with that one as the gas stations (RB’s Corner Stop, Northside Inc. and Stop-Inn) and Pillen Family Farms are supporting us with donations for that,” Jahde added.

Stuff the Cruiser, a toy and other items drive held by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, is also takes place during Christmas on the Bricks.

Sheriff Tom Dion said at the luncheon that it was started quite a few years ago with people dropping off their donations to patrol cars in the designated parking lot. It’s now expanded into having a Santa and treats and drinks, he added.

A few years ago, Dion said, the sheriff’s office joined forces with the chamber to make the event bigger, and a food drive was added during the David City Public versus Aquinas football game each year. A raffle, featuring items donated by individuals and businesses, was also added as an incentive for donating.

“Items collected benefit families in Butler County who are a little help during Christmas just to make the season a little bit brighter for the whole family,” Dion said. “This season we're setting up our donation trailer near the north sally port which is on the northwest corner of the building where we bring prisoners in. Inside we're going to have tables set up for kids that come in, we're going to make Christmas bracelets or keychains.”

People often donate toys for younger kids but, as noted during the luncheon, donations for older kids is needed as well, such as facial products, hair products, clothes, jewelry, hairspray and brushes.

Those unable to stop by during Christmas on the Bricks can drop off donations at the sheriff’s office, Bank of the Valley’s downtown location, the chamber office or Sunshine Court.