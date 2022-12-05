Christmas on the Bricks Hannah Schrodt Dec 5, 2022 1 hr ago 0 1 of 6 A horse-drawn carriage ride takes off during the 2022 Christmas on the Bricks held in downtown David City on Dec. 4. Hannah Schrodt The Grinch gets into a playful fight with children during the 2022 Christmas on the Bricks held Dec. 4 in downtown David City. Hannah Schrodt The Aquinas Catholic Schools choir performs during the 2022 Christmas on the Bricks held in David City on Dec. 4. Hannah Schrodt A petting zoo was one of the many activities available for families at the 2022 Christmas on the Bricks held Dec. 4 in David City. Hannah Schrodt A variety of holiday-themed carnival games were available for kids during the 2022 Christmas on the Bricks held in downtown David City Dec. 4. Hannah Schrodt Families line up to see Santa and his elves during the 2022 Christmas on the Bricks held Dec. 4 in David City. Hannah Schrodt Related to this story Most Popular Chermok Funeral Home's Libby Scott becoming funeral director Previously a male-dominated profession, funeral directors work behind the scenes to ensure a loved one’s funeral is run smoothly. At Chermok F… PROPERTY TRANSFERS - December 1 Butler CountyKozisek, Bernard & Kozisek, Anita L., MC, to Talbert, Eric L., MP—14-13-02 PT NW 1/4; Section 14, Township 13 North, Range 2 … Butler County still finding dispatchers The Butler County 911 center has three new temporary dispatchers and the search is ongoing for another employee. PROPERTY TRANSFERS - November 24 Butler County Christmas on the Bricks coming up The 2022 Christmas on the Bricks and Stuff the Cruiser are on track to take place the first weekend of December. New UNL feedlot to be named after Klosterman family For their longtime involvement in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and its ag programs, the Klosterman family of David City is set to have a… Local food pantries in need With the current economy, some families in Butler County are struggling to make ends meet. Local food pantries say they need donations to help… David City gets new mayor, Butler County new state senator, keep sheriff Butler County saw several important elections during this midterm election cycle. The potential for a new mayor, sheriff and state senator left a lot of possibilities for change. BCAFF attends annual event Butler County Area Foundation Fund (BCAFF) Advisory Committee members attended the Nebraska Community Foundation Annual Celebration and Traini… Council talks ARPA funding The City of David City is set to receive a small boost in American Rescue Plan Act funding.