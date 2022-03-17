City applying for housing rehab grant

Eligible homeowners in David City may be able to receive funding for house rehabilitation through a program the City of David City is applying to.

The city is applying for $621,900 for a proposed owner-occupied housing rehabilitation program, offered by the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund. This assistance would include structural, mechanical, electrical, weatherization and plumbing improvements.

The housing unit must be inside city limits, and there are eligibility requirements in regards to income, assets and homeownership. Mobile homes and rental properties are not eligible for program participation.

David City Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge said that residents can apply for up to $40,000 in assistance. Information provided by Trowbridge says that financial assistance per household ranges from $5,000 to $23,000 for each unit. If a home is unable to meet basic standards with $40,000 in assistance, that unit will not qualify for the program.

Applicants who are at or below 100% of the median household income of Butler County may be eligible. This includes $49,812 for one person; $56,937 for a family of two; $64,062 for three people; $71,125 for four people; $76,875 for five people; $82,562 for six people; $88,250 for seven people; and $93,937 for eight people.

Trowbridge said the more residents who apply for this grant, the more likely that David City will receive the funding.

For more information on the housing rehabilitation funding, contact Jim Warrelmann, housing program manager at Southeast Nebraska Development District, at 402-475-2560 or jwarrelmann@sendd.org.

