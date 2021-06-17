City council asks for public input on spending American Rescue Plan dollars

The City Council of David City is asking for public input to determine how it will spend the $408,000 it expects to receive as part of the federal government's American Rescue Plan.
Olsson Associates Business Development Specialist Suzanne Brodine was at the council's June 9 meeting to discuss the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
"You are estimated to receive $408,000 -- that's the U.S. Treasury Department's estimate for your community," Brodine said at the meeting. "We are still waiting on the state of Nebraska to announce what agency or department they're going to put in charge of handling the payments. Once we have that we'll be able to work out exactly how those payments will come in."
The city will be able to use the money for infrastructure projects. City Administrator Clayton Keller said water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, broadband and cybersecurity are qualified expenses.
"When you request the money, you don't have to know exactly what project you want to use that for. You have until Dec. 31, 2024, to obligate your funds and then you have until the end of 2026 to actually spend all of the money," Brodine said. "There's no reason not to take your time."
At the meeting, Keller asked the council to consider using the funds for cybersecurity. Keller said he would not expect those measures to cost more than $20,000.
Mayor Alan Zavodny said he would like to see the residents of David City contact their council members to share how they would like the money to be spent.
"We could get some high speed internet infrastructure. … We obviously have some remodeling to do at our wastewater plant," Zavodny said at the meeting. "...This is a one-time thing. If we have an opportunity to improve our community's infrastructure we should certainly do that, but I think we should prioritize."
Brodine said the United States Treasury Department has also been encouraging public input for ARP-funded projects.
Meanwhile, during its June 9 meeting, the council also touched on the need to select a replacement for the Ward 2 seat Kevin Hotovy vacated on April 14.
The council originally intended to consider appointing one of several applicants at its June 9 meeting but tabled the item until the next regular council meeting on June 23 at Zavodny's request.
"Without going into detail, I had some things happen in the last week that put me a little behind," Zavodny said. "...I will provide my recommendation at the next council meeting."
With help from City Clerk Tami Comte, Zavodny has sent questionnaires out to each of the interested candidates about the city's successes and areas for improvement and each candidate's goals for the city.
According to the agenda for the council's June 9 meeting, candidates included Darci Betzen, Galen Krenk, William Palensky, Kevin Woita and Skip Trowbridge.
