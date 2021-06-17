City council asks for public input on spending American Rescue Plan dollars

The City Council of David City is asking for public input to determine how it will spend the $408,000 it expects to receive as part of the federal government's American Rescue Plan.

Olsson Associates Business Development Specialist Suzanne Brodine was at the council's June 9 meeting to discuss the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

"You are estimated to receive $408,000 -- that's the U.S. Treasury Department's estimate for your community," Brodine said at the meeting. "We are still waiting on the state of Nebraska to announce what agency or department they're going to put in charge of handling the payments. Once we have that we'll be able to work out exactly how those payments will come in."

The city will be able to use the money for infrastructure projects. City Administrator Clayton Keller said water, sanitary sewer, storm sewer, broadband and cybersecurity are qualified expenses.