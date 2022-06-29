City council debates speed bumps

Due to speeding and safety issues, certain intersections on 11th Street in David City will now be four-way stops.

The David City Council approved the measure at its regular meeting held June 22. The action comes two weeks after a decision during the council’s June 8 meeting regarding the possibility of speed bumps being added onto that road. Council members decided at that time to add stop signs on the east and west sides of 11th and L streets.

Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg said he brought the matter back on the council’s agenda because he was against putting speed bumps on 11th Street.

“I drive through a lot of towns and I don't see any main streets with speed bumps on them. I think there's other ways we need to address this,” Meysenburg said. “On 11th Street where do you stop? Do you put them on L Street? Do you put them on A Street? I don't think that's probably a good idea in my opinion.”

He suggested starting with stop signs at some of the problem corners on 11th Street.

Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita said he originally brought up the speed bumps because he wanted to see traffic slowed down and to help ensure the safety of kids in that area. Woita added that a friend of his told him that someone passed him on 11th Street recently.

First Ward Council Member Tom Kobus said he agrees with Woita’s original assessment, that driver’s traveling along the road will definitely slow down once they hit those speed bumps.

Meysenburg asked what the sheriff’s office saw in regards to speeding on 11th Street. Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion responded that it depends on the area and that they tend to see speeding near the railroad tracks.

“From the railroad tracks going north is where most of the speeding and the passing occurs,” First Ward Council Member Jessica Miller said, voicing that the 11th Street intersections of H and L streets should be turned into four-way stops. She noted that she’s also been passed on that road.

Mayor Alan Zavodny said that 11th Street has become one of the thoroughfares in town due to the lack of traffic impediments.

“You have several options,” Zavodny told the council. “I would say my least favorite option is speed bumps. I don't think I'm opposed to a four-way stop. It's just additional safety; another tool in our toolbox to try.”

The David City Council also:

• Approved the selling of the current city office, 557 N. Fourth St. Once publicized, bids will be open for 30 days, with the council able to reject any or all bids.

• OK’d closing the city office from noon on July 14 and all day on July 15 in order to move into its new building, 490 E St. This is contingent upon the city receiving the fire marshal’s final approval and the final upgrades being made in time for the move.

• Gave the greenlight to implementing net-metering and updating the city’s electric rate ordinance. Electric Supervisor Pat Hoeft said this allows customers/homeowners in David City to put solar panels on their roofs to help offset their electric bill. Hoeft said there is one individual in town who has been waiting for this to get passed and another party interested in having solar panels on their home.

