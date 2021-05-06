City Council goes through with U.S. Bank building purchase

"We want to finish our remodel work before we get into the building. It'll be a lot easier for us that way," Keller said.

It will also give Comte plenty of time to prepare.

"Our plan is to remove the safe deposit boxes from the … vault and put up nice shelving in there and have all of our minute books in chronological order so we can just walk in," Comte said.

The work that needs to be done in the meantime includes installing some fire alarms and fire-rated doors and walls as recommended by the fire marshal.

"We will need to redo the teller counter so that it fits the City's functions," Keller said.

The City also plans to have an open office on the ground floor that is accessible for people with limited mobility, though work on that will start once the other renovation work is complete.

"Anybody who comes into the building and needs to speak with a City employee that works on a different floor, they can then meet with them on the first floor, which is handicap accessible," Keller said. "...We would like to redo some of the bathrooms so that they're more handicap accessible."

Aside from that, the City will also need to sell its existing building and the drive-thru attached to the bank building.