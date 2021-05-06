City Council goes through with U.S. Bank building purchase

The City of David City has purchased the former U.S. Bank building and hopes to move City offices there later this year.
The City Council of David City approved a $300,000 purchase agreement to buy the building, 490 E St. in David City, in mid-April.
"Both parties have signed the purchase agreement. Right now we are waiting on the title work to be completed," City Administrator Clayton Keller said.
The City started to discuss the purchase in January, following the official closure of that U.S. Bank branch at the beginning of the year. After investigating the condition of the building and weighing the pros and cons, the City decided to make an offer.
The City's current office building, 557 N. Fourth St. in David City, is full to almost overflowing with people and papers.
In the last year or so, the City has added four positions to its staff. Right now, seven employees are cramped in a building purchased with three or four in mind.
The City is also running out of room to store the physical records it is required to keep.
"I'm so excited to move," City Clerk Tami Comte said. "The process of moving, however, is another story entirely."
When the move happens, Comte said her office will need all hands on deck to get the city's files moved. Comte said she and Deputy City Clerk Lori Matchett hope to move some of the less critical files earlier than that, though, while the building is being renovated.
"We want to finish our remodel work before we get into the building. It'll be a lot easier for us that way," Keller said.
It will also give Comte plenty of time to prepare.
"Our plan is to remove the safe deposit boxes from the … vault and put up nice shelving in there and have all of our minute books in chronological order so we can just walk in," Comte said.
The work that needs to be done in the meantime includes installing some fire alarms and fire-rated doors and walls as recommended by the fire marshal.
"We will need to redo the teller counter so that it fits the City's functions," Keller said.
The City also plans to have an open office on the ground floor that is accessible for people with limited mobility, though work on that will start once the other renovation work is complete.
"Anybody who comes into the building and needs to speak with a City employee that works on a different floor, they can then meet with them on the first floor, which is handicap accessible," Keller said. "...We would like to redo some of the bathrooms so that they're more handicap accessible."
Aside from that, the City will also need to sell its existing building and the drive-thru attached to the bank building.
"(Selling the drive-thru) might be somewhat sooner," Comte said. "...We just don't need it and we've had a couple interested parties already."