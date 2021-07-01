City Council of David City OKs $250K in upgrades

The City Council of David City has approved more than $250,000 in much-needed equipment upgrades for its streets and wastewater departments.
Approximately $191,000 went toward two purchases for the streets department -- a new paint sprayer for $5,428 and a new street sweeper for $185,521.
At the June 23 meeting, Street Foreman Chris Kroesing explained that both existing pieces of equipment are from 1999.
"We're getting to the point where we're spending more time getting work done (on them) than actually getting jobs done," Kroesing said.
Kroesing said the streets department has taken on parking lot paint duties for several entities in David City.
"Grocery stores, Northside, Butler County Public Power District, the churches -- they pay the City to paint their markings. And it seems like every year we take on more," Kroesing said.
City Administrator Clayton Keller said the purchases will put the streets department over its budget for the year, but Mayor Alan Zavodny said the City has enough money to pay for it outright anyway.
"I don't have it in front of me but, looking at where we stand, we are more than adequately leveraged," Zavodny said.
Zavodny said paying for the street sweeper now makes more sense than getting a loan and paying interest.
The council also approved $63,866 in equipment purchases for David City's wastewater treatment plant to address high ammonia levels and issues with measuring flow.
"There is room in the budget," Water and Wastewater Department Supervisor Aaron Gustin said.
At the council's previous meeting on June 9, a discussion of problems with the wastewater treatment plant prompted Zavodny to encourage an evaluation of the plant. At the time, he strongly recommended the council place an item considering an evaluation on the agenda for the June 23 meeting.
That evaluation item did not appear on the council's June 23 agenda and was not discussed at the meeting, but Keller told The Banner-Press it's not off the table.
"The evaluation of the entire wastewater treatment plant is still part of the plan," Keller said in a Thursday email to The Banner-Press. "A smaller, preliminary evaluation of the treatment process is currently in progress."
Keller said the cCty needs to complete the preliminary evaluation -- which focuses on specific elements, including the anaerobic lagoon -- before it can take an extensive look at the entire wastewater treatment plant.
"Waiting also gives us time to get all the equipment in place that will assist in a thorough evaluation, such as the flow meter purchased at last night's council meeting," Keller said.
During the June 23 council meeting, Zavodny noted that the equipment purchases would be necessary regardless of any future evaluation of or changes to the wastewater treatment plant.
Gustin agreed.
"The items that you see on the agenda tonight are our last updates that we can do with what we have out there," Gustin said at the meeting.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.