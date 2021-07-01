City Council of David City OKs $250K in upgrades

The City Council of David City has approved more than $250,000 in much-needed equipment upgrades for its streets and wastewater departments.

Approximately $191,000 went toward two purchases for the streets department -- a new paint sprayer for $5,428 and a new street sweeper for $185,521.

At the June 23 meeting, Street Foreman Chris Kroesing explained that both existing pieces of equipment are from 1999.

"We're getting to the point where we're spending more time getting work done (on them) than actually getting jobs done," Kroesing said.

Kroesing said the streets department has taken on parking lot paint duties for several entities in David City.

"Grocery stores, Northside, Butler County Public Power District, the churches -- they pay the City to paint their markings. And it seems like every year we take on more," Kroesing said.

City Administrator Clayton Keller said the purchases will put the streets department over its budget for the year, but Mayor Alan Zavodny said the City has enough money to pay for it outright anyway.

"I don't have it in front of me but, looking at where we stand, we are more than adequately leveraged," Zavodny said.