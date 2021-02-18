City Council of David City to move forward with reverse osmosis water treatment

The City currently has a lime-based treatment system. Lime-based systems add lime to the water to treat and soften it, the latter of which is necessary for David City.

Like the lime process, the reverse osmosis – or RO – process treats and softens the water.

In an RO process, several of the additives currently used in David City’s lime system will be replaced by something else in combination with RO.

In a Nov. 26 Banner-Press article, Gustin said he is excited to be participating in a decision-making process that will affect the water treatment plant for the next 30 or 40 years.

"However it goes, it's an exciting process and step forward for the City, and I really look forward to seeing what changes we're going to make,” Gustin told the Banner-Press in November. “This is going to set us up for … the duration of my career here.”

Now that the City has decided on a direction for the water treatment plant update, the next step is to apply for funding.