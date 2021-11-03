City council votes on water and wastewater employees promotions

As of the David City council's Oct. 27 meeting, Aaron Gustin is no longer the interim water supervisor -- he is now simply the David City water supervisor, unlike Emmalyn Gaudio, whose promotion from water/wastewater operator to wastewater supervisor was also on the meeting's docket.

Gustin was appointed the city's interim water supervisor nearly three years ago at a Jan. 9, 2019, city council meeting. The council made C.J. Novak the interim wastewater supervisor at the same meeting.

Although Gaudio's formal job title and wage have remained water/wastewater operator, she has been doing many duties of the wastewater supervisor -- or interim wastewater supervisor -- since Novak resigned from the position in the middle of 2019.

"Because she was the only operator out there, we were having her do a lot of supervisor role activities," City Administrator Clayton Keller told the Banner-Press.

At the Oct. 27 meeting, Keller said the city has been waiting to appoint Gaudio as the wastewater supervisor until she receives a necessary certification.

"It came to our attention that we can appoint her in anticipation of her receiving that certification," Keller said.

At the meeting, Gaudio said she will be taking the certification test in mid-November and can expect the results about a month after that.

But Second Ward Council Member Pat Meysenburg made a motion to table Gaudio's appointment as wastewater supervisor.

"I'd really like to table this until she gets her certification," Meysenburg said at the meeting.

First Ward Council Member Jessica Betzen-Miller seconded Meysenburg's motion and, after a unanimous vote by the six present council members, Gaudio's appointment was tabled.

A few minutes later, the council voted to cancel its Nov. 24 and Dec. 22 council meetings, something the council has customarily done due to the closeness of those meetings to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

However, because Gaudio's test result may not be known until after the council's Dec. 8 meeting, the council may have to wait until January to make her the wastewater supervisor.

Things didn't end there, though: Gustin and Gaudio are married, and city code prevents relatives from supervising each other.

"After the meeting, it was made known to the mayor that, with Aaron being the water supervisor and Emmalyn not being the wastewater supervisor, Aaron cannot go and do certain reports at the wastewater plant without it appearing that he's supervising Emmalyn, which would then be against city code," Keller told the Banner-Press.

And, Keller said, the city had a mandatory monthly report due on Oct. 28. If things were left alone, it would appear on that report that Gustin was in charge of Gaudio.

"Knowing all this, the mayor made the executive decision to make Emmalyn the interim wastewater supervisor using his executive emergency powers," Keller said.

As things now stand -- with Gustin being the water supervisor and Gaudio the interim wastewater supervisor -- there is no conflict with city code. Gustin and Gaudio will report directly to the city administrator -- not to each other -- for all personnel matters.

The same will be true after Gaudio's anticipated appointment to permanent wastewater supervisor in December or January.

While Gustin was the interim, all water/wastewater employees reported to the city administrator, avoiding a conflict with city code.

"I made personnel decisions and (Gustin) managed the operations," Keller said.

Now that Gaudio has been named the interim wastewater supervisor, she will be paid at the supervisor rate, which is more than the water/wastewater operator wage she was earning.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

