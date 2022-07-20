City, county contract to be renegotiated

David City will be renegotiating its contract with Butler County for law enforcement coverage.

The David City Council voted to terminate this contract during its regular meeting July 13. It doesn’t mean the city would be without law enforcement; as noted during the meeting, the measure was taken so concerns could be addressed before the current contract expires.

“The only reason that the county got the letter (of notice to terminate) was so that the city has the opportunity to renegotiate the contract, because they had evergreen clause that would automatically renew it on the same terms and conditions,” said then-Interim City Attorney Tim Wollmer. “The only way to get to the table to be able to actually look at these issues was to simply send a letter, refer to the contract and say, ‘We are exercising our option to terminate so that we can renegotiate.’”

Mayor Alan Zavodny said in the agreement, the money the city provided to the county would fund three additional deputies. Those deputies, he said, would serve the David City community.

He added that his understanding is the sheriff’s office is having a hard time staying full staffed – or 10 deputies.

“The community of our size that is progressing as rapidly as we are, having adequate law enforcement and public safety taken care of probably should be the number one, if not close to the top, of our priorities, and it’s a huge responsibility of this governing entity to make sure our citizens are protected,” Zavodny said.

Sheriff Tom Dion noted that his department is down one deputy at the moment but a new person starts in August.

“We have not been under that 10 number,” Dion said. “For a short period of time, we were looking for two deputies. We put the advertisement out and within a short period of time we had two hires.”

Deputies present at the meeting noted that even with 10 officers, the sheriff’s office is short staffed. Other communities of comparable size – such as York, Seward and Colfax County – have more officers. Also, the sheriff’s office has contracts with other communities and deputies often have other duties than patrol, such as court security.

Council members asked Dion how his department is handling ordinance enforcement. Dion responded that he works with Building Inspector Gary Meister about those issues.

“He's handled some, we're handling some,” Dion said. “We're kind of working together at some of these issues, some of the areas that need to be cleaned up, and so on.”

Dion was also asked about junk vehicles around town, and Dion said his department is looking into it. There had been a mix up with the last city administration, Dion said, and at one point there had been a list of those properties.

He added that deputies do travel through David City and talk to people who have expired tags.

“It's a big town. We can't be everywhere at one time,” Dion said. “So we do our due diligence but violations do happen that we don't see. Unfortunately that happens in every community.”

Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge asked if the city’s contract is with the sheriff’s office or Butler County, to which Zavodny said most likely the county as that’s where the money goes.

“The issue I see with that is the board of supervisors has very little to do with how this operation runs,” Trowbridge said, questioning how effective the board would be in addressing potential concerns with elected officials.

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal suggested that city and county officials and Dion should all meet before voting on terminating the contract.

Wollmer said that officials can hopefully have productive meetings in the time leading up to the current contract expiring in October to come up to find satisfactory terms.

Zavodny noted residents have asked him why the city pays for law enforcement service when state statute requires the sheriff’s office to be law enforcement for the county. It comes back to response times and coverage, he added.

“If we were to decide to just terminate and not have a plan in place, which I've shared before was unacceptable to me anyway, that rises tons more problems,” Zavodny said. “Right now, what we're looking at is, how do we get our needs met for the money we're spending? Is it the right amount? That kind of thing.”

Zavodny added the issue could mean more funding is needed to help with staffing issues.

During the Butler County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting July 18, Sypal updated fellow supervisors on the council’s meeting and noted that city officials would be meeting with the board’s police committee.

The David City Council also:

• Approved hiring law firm Baird Holm LLP out of Omaha to serve as the city’s attorneys.

• Presented a certificate of appreciation to employee Michelle Meysenburg for five years of service to the city.

• Heard a report from Zavodny that significant fish kill at the city park had been investigated by Nebraska Game and Parks, which concluded the incident occurred due to things being introduced into the water following heavy rainfall; Zavodny gave another report that an incident occurred at the city’s pool in which someone could have been seriously injured and the matter is being handled by the county attorney’s office.

• Held discussion on possible sidewalks being included in the reconstruction of O Street; city officials appeared to agree that there would not be room for sidewalks and those sidewalk plans may be removed by a change order request at a later meeting.