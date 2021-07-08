City, county officials start on budget talks

Budget talks have started for Butler County and David City, but a lot remains unknown.
Coming out of a June 21 Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting, elected county officials will see a 5% salary increase in the upcoming fiscal year. Butler County's elected officials include the county supervisors and the county assessor, attorney, clerk, sheriff and treasurer.
At the same time, the board unanimously recommended a 2% increase in the county's overall budget.
Unless the budget changes substantially from last year, property values skyrocket or the board approves a big tax increase, that means several departments' non-salary budget -- effectively their spending allowance -- may have to shrink for the upcoming year.
The sheriff's office, detention and highway department budgets are a little bigger and might be able to absorb some of the shock. The assessor's, treasurer's and clerk's offices have no such luck -- salaries make up a greater portion of their budgets.
This year's budget may look a little different, though. The county is creating a dedicated insurance budget, which will reduce the burden on individual departments.
The 2% budget increase is also only a recommendation, not a guarantee. The picture will be clearer after departments submit their budgets to the board this summer.
On the other hand, the 5% salary increase was all but mandatory, thanks to a resolution adopted in 2018.
"By resolution, elected officials get an increase based on the consumer price index," Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said.
The consumer price index measures the changing cost of household goods and services. It can be used to track and adjust the real value of wages, salaries and pensions. While based on the index, the 2018 resolution restricts the salary increase to between 2 and 5%.
"We typically run the May index because we're trying to get ready to budget in June and July," Laska said. "This year it was at 5.6. … So (the board) had to approve a 5% increase."
According to the minutes for the June 21 board meeting, the supervisors discussed the idea of excluding themselves from the 5% salary increase for elected officials.
"County Attorney Julie Reiter advised that the only way that would be possible is if the board voted unanimously for a lesser amount," the June 21 meeting minutes said.
A motion was made to that effect, but it failed because it was not unanimous. Supervisors Robert Coufal, Tony Krafka, Scot Bauer, Anthony Whitmore and Scott Steager voted for the motion. Svoboda abstained and District 1 Supervisor David Mach voted against.
In a follow-up motion, everyone but Mach voted to increase the supervisors' salaries by 2% rather than 5%. Mach voted against, causing the motion to fail again because it was not unanimous. All Butler County elected officials -- including the supervisors -- will receive a 5% salary increase.
The bulk of the budgeting process will happen in the coming months -- most budgets don't need to be submitted until September -- but preliminary conversations have started elsewhere, too.
The City Council of David City met to discuss its budget on June 16 and 17. The city has several big projects it plans to tackle in the next handful of years but is still figuring out which ones to fit into the upcoming budget.
"The first one that I can guarantee is more water main improvements," City Administrator Clayton Keller said. "And the second one is further renovations on the new city office."
Beyond that, Keller said, it's unclear if certain projects -- which include a new dump truck for the city streets department, converting the water treatment plant to a reverse osmosis process and improvements to O Street -- will make it into the upcoming year's budget.
"Those are all things that are coming but we're just not sure if it'll be next year," Keller said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.