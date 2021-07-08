City, county officials start on budget talks

The 2% budget increase is also only a recommendation, not a guarantee. The picture will be clearer after departments submit their budgets to the board this summer.

On the other hand, the 5% salary increase was all but mandatory, thanks to a resolution adopted in 2018.

"By resolution, elected officials get an increase based on the consumer price index," Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said.

The consumer price index measures the changing cost of household goods and services. It can be used to track and adjust the real value of wages, salaries and pensions. While based on the index, the 2018 resolution restricts the salary increase to between 2 and 5%.

"We typically run the May index because we're trying to get ready to budget in June and July," Laska said. "This year it was at 5.6. … So (the board) had to approve a 5% increase."

According to the minutes for the June 21 board meeting, the supervisors discussed the idea of excluding themselves from the 5% salary increase for elected officials.