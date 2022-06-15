City employee pay increase OK'd

David City employees will officially see an increase in their pay.

The David City Council OK’d, on June 8, an ordinance allowing increasing the employee pay scale by 10%.

The matter had been first brought up at a council meeting in March when it was addressed that city employees had not received a cost of living increase in five years. It was noted then that cost of living was been excluded from the union contract.

Although city council members have expressed wanting the increase in pay for employees, questions over how to proceed with the union contract have come up.

City officials have been meeting with employees to look at the pay scale and benefits package, but Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg put the matter back on the agenda at the council’s last meeting due to concerns over unsatisfied employees. Council members decided at that time that a 10% increase would be fair.

“It limits our ability to address other issues in our benefit package that need to be addressed as far as some fairly big discrepancies as far as health insurance and how we treat employees in that manner,” Mayor Alan Zavodny said at the June 8 meeting.

When increasing the entire payroll, Zavodny said, health insurance, taxes and other benefits are impacted. He has also noted these concerns at previous meetings.

“We're continuing to work with employees to try to come up with a package that they feel good about and we can feel good about,” he added.

In March, employees said the city can do anything that benefits the workers.

“You're telling me that I'm not doing something that the union doesn't have to look at?” Zavodny said June 8. “I would respectfully disagree. Because what if they said, ‘This isn't good for the employee?’”

Meysenburg said he didn’t come to the decision lightly.

“This cost of living is something that should have been done years ago, over the past five years,” Meysenburg said. “…Number one, I did this because we're in arrears. We need to catch up. Number two, there were people that were talking about walking.”

Council members unanimously approved the ordinance.

In other business, the council accepted the resignation of City Attorney Joanna Uden.

“We certainly wish you nothing but the best as you move on to your future endeavors and your employment with the State of Nebraska,” Zavodny said. “I have no doubt in my mind you'll be successful, whatever you do, and being new parents and all the blesses that go with it.”

Now city officials will be struggling to find a new permanent city attorney as, pointed out during the meeting, there are a limited number of practicing attorneys in David City.

Uden had been practicing at Egr, Birkel and Wollmer PC. There are three attorneys listed on the firm’s website: Uden, previous city attorney Jim Egr and Tim Wollmer. James Birkel is also listed on the firm’s website as a counsel.

Egr retired from his position with the city last year but continues to practice. Wollmer said on June 8 that he can help out on an interim basis but is unable to provide daily assistance, noting that he’s “basically a one-man shop.” Wollmer added that Egr has extended his help.

Zavodny noted with Wollmer representing the people in the community, it will be difficult for him to also juggle the needs of the city.

City officials were not sure as of the June 8 meeting if they’ve ever advertised for a city attorney. The issue is to be further researched.

Furthermore, some changes are coming to the city’s pool family pass policy.

Zavodny said he received a call from a concerned citizen that there are a number of families that will not purchase family passes for the David City Family Aquatic Center because the passes indicate a “married couple.”

“In 2022, our definition of family isn't Mom and Dad and however many kids are at home. There are people who live at the same address who are not married,” he said.

Council members agreed that family passes can include two adults and the children residing at the same address. Kids can stay on the pass until the summer after they graduate from high school.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

