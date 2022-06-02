City employees may see cost of living increases

David City employees are set to see cost of living increases.

The David City Council had brought up the issue of giving cost of living adjustments to city employees during its March 9 meeting. Currently that factor is not included in the union contract because of terms made during negotiations, Mayor Alan Zavodny noted during the March 9 meeting.

At that time, Zavodny said the city was unable to proceed with anything because of the union contract, though city employees present at the meeting expressed that the city can make changes if it benefits the employees. Also, he added, the salary schedule needs to be changed first before cost of living adjustments can be considered.

Since then city officials have been in talks with employees about the city’s salary schedule.

On May 25, Ward 3 Council Member Bruce Meysenburg said he put the matter back on the agenda because a decision needs to be made.

“I think we're going to lose the city employees if we don't do something there pretty soon,” Meysenburg said. “I really don't want to lose any good city employees that we've got. And it just seems like we're kicking this can down the road. I understand you guys are working on it, that we need to do something.”

Meysenburg noted that the council approved increasing wages for pool lifeguards recently.

“In thinking about it, my proposal would probably be to try and give them close to a 10% cost of living increase,” Meysenburg said.

Council President and Ward 1 Council Member Tom Kobus voiced that employees should get 10% across the board.

“People are hiring, and everybody is starting at 20, 21 bucks an hour. We've got guys that are worth more than that,” Kobus said.

Ward 1 Council Member Jessica Miller pointed to retention and the fact that it costs more to advertise for a position and retrain a new employee than it does to retain current staff members.

“The frustration is that they don't feel valued, that they're worth something,” Miller added.

Zavodny said he agrees this “catch up” needs to happen but believed the issue needs to be tackled from a different angle.

“You've got to look at the overall benefits, our insurance, our percentage of pay, our personnel leave. I've suggested some changes to that, I think is a benefit to the employee,” Zavodny said.

“…Benefit packages usually are about a 30% factor of your cost.”

Because pay changes must be done by ordinance, Zavodny said the cost of living increases will be brought back as an ordinance at a later date.

In other business, the council approved a redevelopment plan for the Northland Subdivision.

As discussed during the meeting, the subdivision would include 36 new lots. The Community Development Agency (CDA), which is made up of the same members as the city council, would build out the infrastructure for the lots – streets, sewer, electrical, etc. – and then later sell them.

Michael Sands, the city’s tax increment financing (TIF) attorney, said the total project costs are estimated at $3.1 million.

“The idea being that the CDA will sell those buildable lots after they're constructed to third-party developers at about $28,000 a lot. That will generate just over a million dollars in revenue,” Sands said. “And which is really important, because you have to generate that upfront, and be able to pay the interest on the bond anticipation notes.”

Once the infrastructure is built, private developers would then step in and construct the homes, he added.

“We've estimated an average of $250,000 in assessed valuation, which is pretty reasonable. We've seen anywhere from 225 up to $300,000 so 250 seemed like a reasonable and conservative number to have,” Sands said.

Council members waived the three-reading rule and voted to give the final OK to the redevelopment plan.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

