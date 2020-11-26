City engineering agreement coming to an end

"We don't have a lot of exotic issues," Payne said. "We just don't have a lot of big operations around us that require really extensive reworking as far as environmental regulations or surface flow issues. We have things that are more common to cities."

Payne said David City doesn't necessarily need all of the horsepower of a company the size and scope of Olsson.

Gustin said he is thankful for the City's relationship with Olsson, especially for Craig Reinsch.

"I give him credit for my knowledge of this system. He's the one who really taught me in terms of what I needed to really know. And I will always stand by that," Gustin said.

Olsson is highly involved in the decisions the water department makes, Gustin added.

"Anything from the smallest pump to a largescale project, we call in recommendations from our engineer," Gustin said. "A city engineer really has to be in tune with all of the workings of the department to which they are assigned."