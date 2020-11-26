City engineering agreement coming to an end

David City's longtime engineering contract with Olsson Associates may be coming to an end.
During recent City of David City Council meetings, Building Inspector Michael Payne, Water Department Superintendent Aaron Gustin and multiple members of the city council have said that Olsson has grown and changed from where it was when the relationship began.
For many years, David City has contracted with Olsson Associates for engineering consultation.
But, Payne told The Banner-Press that the City now needs a group that will anticipate its needs, rather than address them as they come along.
At its Nov. 11 meeting, the City Council of David City approved an item to put out a request for proposal for an engineering services agreement to explore options outside of Olsson Associates.
"Olsson is a large company, they're decentralized and very diverse," Payne told The Banner-Press.
Payne said David City deals with Olsson employees in Columbus and Lincoln, among other places.
"We don't have a lot of exotic issues," Payne said. "We just don't have a lot of big operations around us that require really extensive reworking as far as environmental regulations or surface flow issues. We have things that are more common to cities."
Payne said David City doesn't necessarily need all of the horsepower of a company the size and scope of Olsson.
Gustin said he is thankful for the City's relationship with Olsson, especially for Craig Reinsch.
"I give him credit for my knowledge of this system. He's the one who really taught me in terms of what I needed to really know. And I will always stand by that," Gustin said.
Olsson is highly involved in the decisions the water department makes, Gustin added.
"Anything from the smallest pump to a largescale project, we call in recommendations from our engineer," Gustin said. "A city engineer really has to be in tune with all of the workings of the department to which they are assigned."
That having been said, Gustin agrees with Payne — it is important to have a partner that can take a proactive approach.
"A proactive approach is better than a reactive one," Gustin said.
"It's not that Olsson is cold and insensitive, they're not. They will respond to everything that you ask them, but you have to know to ask them," Payne said.
And sometimes, Payne said, David City must rely on the expertise of its engineering company to look ahead and say what to do.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!