The City of David City is working towards the cleanup of nuisance properties, starting with one located downtown.

During the David City Council’s regular meeting held May 10, council members OK’d giving the property owner of 542 Fifth St., known as Speedy’s Treats, until the end of the day on May 19 to remove vehicles from the property or they will be towed.

City Attorney David Levy said the council has been working on nuisance properties, and with the reinstatement of the David City Police Department, an increase of attention is being given to code violations and subsequent enforcement.

While sometimes a letter from the city will be enough to get residents to mow their lawns or move their cars, Levy said, for others it will not work. Levy indicated he didn’t want to advise the police to start towing cars or removing property from people’s yards without the council’s blessing.

“We have gone through the process of where the police chief has given numerous letters to the occupants next door,” Mayor Jessica Miller said. “We're at the point where now I want to be able to say, ‘You have one week to remove your camper and pick up junk that's not allowed to be there or it will be towed.’”

Code violations have long been an issue in David City, as brought up during the meeting, and there’s been a history of a lack of follow through.

Miller noted the city can start following through with enforcement with this step.

“This is not a storage facility. It is not within the ordinances or in the city codes to be doing this in town and as a business,” Miller said. “We need to start cleaning it up and we need to be enforcers of it and actually follow through with our ordinances and our codes.”

Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg added the city’s police department will help in the matter as now they have officers who will work on this and identify the areas that need cleaning up.

Also during discussions, City Clerk/Treasurer Tami Comte said there were certified letters that four property owners did not pick up and Police Chief Marla Schnell hand delivered those that very morning. Those notices were for a week and then the city can go in and clean up, Comte said.

With the Fifth Street property in question, Levy said, the property owner referred the city to their attorney. Levy added he sent a letter to the attorney, waited about a week and then emailed the attorney asking for a response. Levy said on May 10 that he hasn’t heard anything back yet.

“If the council votes to authorize removal of the offending property by a date certain, I will send another letter to the property owner’s attorney in the morning informing the attorney of the council's action as well,” Levy said.

Assistant Police Chief Devin Betzen said with the police department’s policy, the city would be responsible for the fees for anything it tows and that property would become the city’s property. Those wanting their property back would need to pay the city but, after a certain point, the city would be able to resell the property that owners do not claim.

Levy recommended a specific policy and fee schedule be put together to ensure that every property owner is being treated the same.

In other business, the city is still having some difficulties in obtaining easements in relation to its O Street reconstruction project.

The easements, which grants one party the right to use or enter onto a property owned by another property, had supposed to been filed prior to the project’s beginning. However, Levy previously told The Banner-Press that a communication had occurred between the city, the project’s engineer and the city attorney at that time and the easements had never been completed.

In November, the city council approved a contract with Midwest Right of Way Services out of Omaha for the acquisition of temporary and permanent easements from 30 property owners.

On May 10, though, council members authorized the start of eminent domain proceedings for O Street easements. Through this process, the government may size private property with compensation but without the owner’s consent.

“The city has tried for months to acquire these easements voluntarily, and there are four easements left,” Levy said.

The David City Council also approved:

Allocating $2,000 from the interest of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act monies to help fund a creative district for the downtown. With a certified creative district, the city would be available for certain funding.

An ordinance that updates the city’s official zoning map to include the one-mile extraterritorial jurisdiction. Third Ward Council Member Keith Marvin said this is being done as Butler County does not have zoning and the city wants to prevent large animal confinement operations from approaching city limits.

The installation of a sidewalk at Jaycee Park, also known as Purple Park for its purple playground equipment.

A number of bids for equipment that will have long lead times for the construction of a new substation that will power Ag Processing, Inc.’s new soybean plant.

An ordinance that changes the name of 35 ½ Road to West H Street. Several residents already have this street as their address, as noted during the meeting, and there is concern over emergency services making sure they go to the right street.

A $384,621 quote from Terex Utilities for a C4047 Digger Derrick, which does things such as setting transformers, for the city’s electric department.

A $975 cost estimate from Final Touch Detailing out of Rising City for tinting the upstairs windows at city hall. Comte said the police department has moved upstairs, with Schnell remaining on the ground level to be accessible to the public, and there are issues with heat and sunlight glare on the second level. Tinting would be cheaper than getting blinds, she added.