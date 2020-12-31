City of DC, Butler County Board sign one-year agreement

"It's up to the sheriff to decide how he uses his deputies and where he directs their time," City Administrator Clayton Keller said. "The city expects so many hours per week of them being in David City, doing things for the City of David City."

The new contract and other past iterations have outlined the minimum number of manhours to be spent in David City. That number — 120 hours — has not changed.

The new contract is different, however, in requiring the sheriff to submit a report to the city by the 10th of each month detailing average dispatch call response times over the last month.

According to the contract, the response time for at least 80% of the calls should be 15 minutes or less.

Keller said the contract also establishes a law enforcement committee with members from the city and county.

Keller, First Ward City Council Member Jessica Betzen-Miller and Third Ward City Council Member Bruce Meysenburg will represent the city on the committee.