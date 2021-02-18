City recontracts with Olsson

The City of David City is renewing its longstanding contract with Olsson.
Olsson Senior Project Engineer David Ziska has been appointed the City’s engineer on behalf of the Lincoln-based firm.
The City has been contracted with Olsson to meet its engineering needs for approximately 40 years.
“It just means that we can use the entire firm as our engineer on any project we need to,” City Administrator Clayton Keller said.
Ziska said it’s normal for communities to contract with an outside company for those functions.
“We provide engineering services for their infrastructure that they have to continually maintain and improve. And that would be things like their sewer system, water system, their streets and roads, land planning, consulting on a pretty wide variety of topics that go along with governing a city,” Ziska said.
Ziska said most of Olsson’s clients in central Nebraska are smaller municipalities, running the gamut from villages with populations as low as 200 to cities with upwards of 25,000 residents.
A large enough metropolis like Lincoln or Omaha can employ its own engineering department, but most places don’t have that luxury.
The future of the City's relationship with Olsson was brought into question at the end of 2020 when several city officials pointed out some concerns to the City Council of David City.
“It was a really hard decision,” Keller said. “We had it down to two firms.”
The City’s main concern was how Olsson was communicating.
“I think they felt that maybe we could improve just in passing along information and what’s going on and what we’re thinking,” Ziska said.
Ziska said the City also wants more information about what kinds of developments they should anticipate in the future, rather than addressing issues as they arise.
Ziska, who has been in his line of work for more than 20 years, said the City’s changing needs are normal.
“We talked about this with the City during the interview process, that city governments change all the time,” Ziska said.
As mayors, council members and department heads come and go, a municipality’s wants will shift.
“People like to be communicated with differently,” Ziska said. “Some communities just say, ‘Solve our problem.’ Some communities want a more hands-on approach. It’s always kind of changing.”
Olsson’s flexibility was a selling point, Keller said.
“When we brought up issues with Olsson, they were willing to change the way they approach things,” Keller said. “A firm that is willing to do that is probably a firm you want to hold onto.”
Keller said the City is satisfied with the increased communication Olsson has proposed and decided to renew its contract for that reason.
With more than 40 years of experience working with David City, Olsson also has the advantage of familiarity.
“Olsson has been with David City for such a long time that it would take another firm a really long time to become as familiar as Olsson is with our city and our projects and our systems,” Keller said.
