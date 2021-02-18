City recontracts with Olsson

“It was a really hard decision,” Keller said. “We had it down to two firms.”

The City’s main concern was how Olsson was communicating.

“I think they felt that maybe we could improve just in passing along information and what’s going on and what we’re thinking,” Ziska said.

Ziska said the City also wants more information about what kinds of developments they should anticipate in the future, rather than addressing issues as they arise.

Ziska, who has been in his line of work for more than 20 years, said the City’s changing needs are normal.

“We talked about this with the City during the interview process, that city governments change all the time,” Ziska said.

As mayors, council members and department heads come and go, a municipality’s wants will shift.

“People like to be communicated with differently,” Ziska said. “Some communities just say, ‘Solve our problem.’ Some communities want a more hands-on approach. It’s always kind of changing.”

Olsson’s flexibility was a selling point, Keller said.