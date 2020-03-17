City taking proper steps

As coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threatens the country, David City Mayor Alan Zavodny said the city is taking the proper steps to ensure the safety of its community.

“We’ve been monitoring as everyone else has, from the (Centers for Disease and Control Prevention), our local health department and from what the governor’s press conference said,” he said. “So we’re following their recommendations and really trying to keep people as calm as we can as we prepare for what might come next.”

Nebraska currently has 18 cases of COVID-19 since the virus first came to the country last month. Over 6,500 have died worldwide, with over 70 deaths in the United States

In that time, Zavodny said he’s seen and talked with lots of people in the city who are worried about the virus.

“It seems like everywhere I go, people are asking me what we are going to do, what the plan is,” he said. “And I think the advice I give people is everything I’ve been reading and listening to, to just have social distancing, which is important.”

David City will also try to limit as many large gathering events as possible, as the CDC recommended canceling events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks on Sunday.