City taking proper steps

As coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threatens the country, David City Mayor Alan Zavodny said the city is taking the proper steps to ensure the safety of its community.
“We’ve been monitoring as everyone else has, from the (Centers for Disease and Control Prevention), our local health department and from what the governor’s press conference said,” he said. “So we’re following their recommendations and really trying to keep people as calm as we can as we prepare for what might come next.”
Nebraska currently has 18 cases of COVID-19 since the virus first came to the country last month. Over 6,500 have died worldwide, with over 70 deaths in the United States
In that time, Zavodny said he’s seen and talked with lots of people in the city who are worried about the virus.
“It seems like everywhere I go, people are asking me what we are going to do, what the plan is,” he said. “And I think the advice I give people is everything I’ve been reading and listening to, to just have social distancing, which is important.”
David City will also try to limit as many large gathering events as possible, as the CDC recommended canceling events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks on Sunday.
“The hospital sent me some information they had about how much we can flatten the curve of potential contamination community spread if we just try to limit the large gatherings and spread through person-to-person contact,” he said.
But Zavodny said he’s heard hopeful news, that although the virus could continue for a year, its height will be seen in the next two to eight weeks.
“So we’re really going to have to just weather this storm for the next couple of months at least, when it might be the worst, and then still possibly see cases here and there over the next year, potentially,” he said.
The effects of the coronavirus have also been felt on local stores, as the country faces a shortage of toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
Jeff Yatts, store owner of Dale’s Food Pride, said the store has been running low on sanitizer, toilet paper and water.
“And those sanitizing wipes, they’re wiping us out on that stuff,” he said.
Although Dale’s Food Pride was able to get a shipment of toilet paper in on Friday after being hit hard the day before, the store has been out of sanitizer since Monday.
“I’m not expecting to see any sanitizer or cleaning wipes for a while,” Yatts said. “A while could be next week or it could be a month from now. I have no idea.”
Tony Didier, owner of Didier’s Grocery, said the store was also hit by people hoarding toilet paper and sanitizing wipes, as well as milk and eggs.
“They found out their local Walmart didn’t have it, so the local grocery store finally gets their business,” he said.
Didier’s Grocery has few toilet paper packages left, but received a shipment of milk Monday morning, with eggs and more milk to come on Tuesday.
“And as far as the paper products, it’s a guess on whether I’ll get them or not. I’ll more than likely not,” Didier said. “Sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer is probably gone for a while because of the hoarding, along with toilet paper.”
Although he’s seen similar situations with the flooding last spring and hailstorms, Yatts said he’s never seen anything this bad.
“The problem being is it’s everywhere,” he said. “Usually if it’s a snowstorm, it’s just the area that’s hit bad. Now, Florida, the Washington state’s getting hit, and it’s going to be a different situation for the supply chain.”
But even with these supplies becoming hard to find, Yatts said Dale’s Food Pride still has the necessities for a self-quarantine.
“They should be buying some extra medicine for the flu and some extra food if they’re stuck indoors,” he said. “And something to do if they’re bored.”
Zavodny had two words of advice for people at this time: Be smart.
“Especially if you have an underlying condition, try to limit the amount you need to go out and be around people,” he said. “Because I think the biggest risk is to people who are maybe more vulnerable should they catch it.”
But with basic necessities in short supply, Didier said to just hold on.
“Just have patience,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can.”