Columbus air ambulance changes not to impact Butler County

BCHCC CEO Don Naiberk said the change should not interrupt services in Butler County.

"We've been using (air ambulance) services for quite some time. We use multiple services," Naiberk said.

BCHCC has worked with both Apollo MedFlight and LifeNet in the past and will continue to do so.

"We usually call the one that's the closest and if they're not available because they're out on another transfer then we call the next one," Naiberk said.

Apart from Columbus, Naiberk said BCHCC's air ambulance options are located in Fremont, Hastings and Crete.

"We don't use those services very often in our hospital, probably less than once a month," Naiberk said.

Typically, an air ambulance is used when there is severe or life-threatening trauma that must be treated quickly or requires a high level of care.