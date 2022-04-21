Columbus Jazz Orchestra holding benefit concert

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra will be holding a special performance next weekend for one of its own members, Tim Wesely.

The 17-member group has been around for several years, and is made up of area musicians of all backgrounds. The group has performed locally, including a Music in the Park series in David City last year. It's played in Columbus as well at the First United Methodist Church, Maximus and Ag Park and during events like Columbus Days and Lawnchairs on the Square.

The orchestra’s performance on Sunday, April 24, will be special one as it will benefit Wesely, who is undergoing medical issues. The concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Federated Church, 2704 15th St. in Columbus. Admission is free but the group will accept free will donations.

According to Columbus Jazz Orchestra Director Keith Byrkit, Wesely has been with the group for roughly 20 years and is second trombone.

“He's always been a good player with us, he's always supported the group,” Byrkit said of Wesely. “And he's always worked to make sure that we had whatever we needed to do it and to make sure we had a good performance.”

Wesely has been a longtime musician, Byrkit added, and has been performing in bands since he was a teenager.

Byrkit himself has been playing the piano for more than 50 years, and has been with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra for 12 years as a keyboardist. He previously worked at David City Public Schools and served as director of the Butler County Community Choir.

Byrkit said there will be about 18 to 20 songs on the orchestra’s playlist for the April 24 concert. Selections include “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes,” “Tuxedo Junction” and “In the Mood,” just to name a few.

“With our playlist that night, we're doing a lot of the music from the 1940s,” Byrkit added. “We are a big band – saxes, trombones, trumpets, rhythm section. Most of all our music is geared to the big band eras from the 1940s and early ‘50s.”

The orchestra already had this concert on its calendar but organizers decided to give any donations to the Wesely family in light of Wesely’s medical issues.

“…We all have a relationship with him through the group. And we just felt we needed to do something to help Tim out,” Byrkit said.

“Anything we take as a straight donation. What anybody wants to give is what we'll take, and then 100% of that will go to the Wesley family. We don't have a goal in mind as to how many dollars or anything but we're just opening it up to free will, whatever anybody wants to give.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

