Comedy show fundraiser set for library

Those wanting an entertaining night out with friends can look no further than the Hruska Memorial Public Library on April 22.

The Friends of the Library will be hosting a fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. that day at Winfield’s, 467 D St. in David City. Proceeds will benefit the library, 399 N. Fifth St. in David City.

Michael Lachance and Friends Comedy will provide the entertainment. Cost is $15 per adult, and tickets can be purchased at the library. There will be dinner served.

“We are only selling 64 tickets. So it's going to be a limited number of people and you must be 21 to attend,” Hruska Library Director Kay Schmid said. “It'll just be a really relaxed evening with Michael and some of his friends providing the entertainment.”

Lachance is a comedian and novelist who regularly utilizes the library, Schmid said, and he approached the library about holding a fundraiser.

“I don't know that it'll be a regular thing but we're excited about it,” Schmid said.

Lachance said the show will be focused on the “turn of the century.”

“We're going to start with some humor from back in the day – outhouse comedy, things like cups and strings and tie it into the future,” Lachance said. “If you're on your cell phone and you hear some paper shuffling, the usual questions, ‘I hope you're not talking to be in the bathroom.’ So in the outhouse comedy, I'll say, ‘Oh, no, you didn't hear me flush, right?’”

There’s a high level of audience interaction in his shows, he added.

“I'll be making sure that my audience members are participating physically,” he said. “I'll be handing out phones … I'll give somebody else a cup and string I'll say, ‘We'll start talking.’ And then I've got a routine that goes with it.”

Lachance has published books such as “Three Fools for Spies,” “The Camera,” “21 Windows” and “Treaty of Versailles: The Power of Love.” His show will also incorporate book awareness – where reading started and what reading looks like now, as well as pitfalls, he said.

“We'll be making some humor about having paper books,” he said. “But then, of course, advancing to, you've got Amazon reader and Google reader – you don't even have to read anymore. You can tap it, it'll read out loud. Audiobooks, and everyone's got tablets or it's on their phone or they do it in their car.”

Attendees can also expect to see a magic trick or two at the fundraiser.

“I'm going to do some magic too, a couple of card tricks. I'm going to cut somebody in half, which is new. I've never done it. So that should be interesting. Hopefully I don't get blood on the carpet,” Lachance joked.

Lachance said he’s been performing comedy shows for 20 years. He’s done shows in Miami, Atlanta, New York City and some clubs in downtown Manhattan. He said he’s also performed locally as well, such as one fundraiser show at the Thorpe Opera House in David City, which drew a crowd of about 130 people.

The April 22 show will be a good way for people to support the Hruska Memorial Public Library, he added.

“The library was very sweet to keep my books on the shelf, even though they may not be a best seller. I love the library. I love what they do for the community,” Lachance said.

