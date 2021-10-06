Communication interrupted in Butler County: Air conditioning problem may have caused issue

An air conditioning problem may have caused 911 communication issues in Butler County on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

At approximately 4:07 p.m. on Sept. 28, a notification alerted residents to the service disruption.

"The Butler County Sheriff would like to inform the public that the 911 telephone lines are currently down," the notification said.

The notification also directed residents to call the sheriff's office directly at 402-367-7400 for emergency assistance.

A little over two hours later, at approximately 6:15 p.m., another notification reported that the 911 lines were "back up and operating normally."

The Omaha World-Herald reported that Butler, Polk and Saunders counties lost service on Sept. 28 when air conditioning failed in a building that housed phone equipment.

According to Butler County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Doehling, some phone equipment can be very sensitive to fluctuations in temperature.

Despite the issues on Sept. 28, emergency service communications continued in Butler County.

During the service disruption, David City Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Sloup said crews still received word about a small fire.

"We're just fortunate they figured out how to communicate," Sloup said. "We had a good, quick response that certainly helped minimize the damage."

Sloup said the notification came from the dispatch center in the Butler County Courthouse, 451 N. Fifth St. in David City, just like it normally would.

Doehling said dispatch services for fire, rescue and law enforcement services in Butler County are routed through that dispatch center.

Dispatchers are responsible for accepting emergency calls and relaying the need for service to emergency responders.

When someone calls 911 from a cell phone, their cell phone provider's nearest available tower will pick up their call. The call is then routed to an available dispatch tower near that cell tower.

Depending on where the caller is located and the amount of telephone traffic at the time of their call, Doehling said, their call could be picked up by one of Butler County's dispatch towers or by a dispatch tower belonging to another county.

If the calls gets picked up by a tower belonging to another dispatch center -- like the one in Columbus that takes care of dispatch communications for a number of agencies in the Platte County area -- Doehling said that dispatch center may transfer the call to the correct dispatch center.

Once dispatch gets the call, they are responsible for notifying emergency responders of the situation. Fire, rescue and law enforcement individuals help by using their best judgement to figure out who is closest and most available to respond to a call.

Doehling said all of Butler County's emergency response agencies use dedicated frequencies to communicate with each other and with dispatch, and that those communications pass through a paging tower.

There are multiple redundancies in place to keep local 911 communications going, but the Sept. 28 issue seems to have been out of Butler County's hands.

"As far as our infrastructure, there wasn't anything that went wrong," Doehling said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

