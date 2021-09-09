Community meeting gathers input for downtown revitalization

According to the survey, the easy access to the courthouse, public library and art and history museums was the downtown's most mentioned strength, while the area's aging infrastructure was shared as its number one weakness.

Several minutes into the meeting, the community members present split up into three groups to discuss their concerns and hopes for the downtown area.

Several attendees brought up the need to attract new businesses to occupy existing but empty space in the downtown area, as well as the importance of creating long-term succession plans for the businesses that are there now.

"In the focus group that I was a part of, we discussed attracting professional services to the downtown area...like law offices, another dentist -- things of that nature," City Administrator Clayton Keller told the Banner-Press.

The desire for a coffee shop or similar business, and the fact that many people in town travel to Columbus for certain retail stores and services, also came up. Once person half-jokingly asked about bringing a Dairy Queen to town.

Other topics included the lack of green space in the downtown area, as well as the need for more activities geared toward children and families and infrastructure for pedestrians and bicyclists, especially for school children.