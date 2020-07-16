Community members organize their own David City garage sales event

From there, news of the community-wide sale spread through word of mouth. Dinkelman said there were 30 different participating sales confirmed as of July 11.

“I didn’t think I’d have 28 of them. I thought if we hit 15 or so that would be pretty good because it’s in the middle of summer and it’s hot. This typically would have been fair weekend. There are a few activities going on at the fair so we thought that might be a bit better draw,” Dinkelman said.

Although the response has been good, Dinkelman said it be will a one-time thing to make up for the canceled spring citywide event.

“I’m guessing next year there will be the spring sales and fall sales like there normally is,” Dinkelman added.

Dinkelman said she has advertised the event in The Banner-Press and on Facebook. But Dinkelman said she wouldn’t be surprised if people from the surrounding communities come into town.

Fliers with details about the event can be picked up at 402 Floral, 420 E. St., and Dale’s Food Pride, 634 E. St. Dinkelman said a food truck, Cajun Sneaux & Snax, is also coming into town for the event and will be located in the Dale’s Food Pride parking lot.