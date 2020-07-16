Community members organize their own David City garage sales event

Approximately 30 garage sales are underway in David City.
Personal banker at Union Bank and longtime David City resident Deb Dinkelman is responsible for organizing the community-wide garage sales. Most of them start Thursday.
Dinkelman said the event will probably be a one-time thing. There are usually city-wide garage sales in the spring and fall, but this year’s spring sale was canceled due to COVID-19.
“I know they’re going to do it in the fall but I have stuff now, summer things that I want to get rid of,” Dinkelman said.
Michelle Juranek is helping Dinkelman advertise the event with fliers and posters. Her reason for joining in was similar to Dinkelman’s.
“I had everything put together and then COVID hit and there was no city-wide in April. Now you’ve been storing it and when that one gal says, ‘Hey, does anybody else want to have a garage sale?’ And it’s like, yeah, that sounds like a good idea. I could get rid of my stuff before September,” Juranek said.
Dinkelman said her neighbor, Connie Novacek, approached her about a month ago about holding their own simultaneous garage sales. The idea made its way onto the Butler County Buy-Sell-Trade Facebook page and gained traction.
“A lot of people were commenting on that and it just kind of stayed at that stage for a while. And then Deb chimed in about helping organize it,” Juranek noted.
From there, news of the community-wide sale spread through word of mouth. Dinkelman said there were 30 different participating sales confirmed as of July 11.
“I didn’t think I’d have 28 of them. I thought if we hit 15 or so that would be pretty good because it’s in the middle of summer and it’s hot. This typically would have been fair weekend. There are a few activities going on at the fair so we thought that might be a bit better draw,” Dinkelman said.
Although the response has been good, Dinkelman said it be will a one-time thing to make up for the canceled spring citywide event.
“I’m guessing next year there will be the spring sales and fall sales like there normally is,” Dinkelman added.
Dinkelman said she has advertised the event in The Banner-Press and on Facebook. But Dinkelman said she wouldn’t be surprised if people from the surrounding communities come into town.
Fliers with details about the event can be picked up at 402 Floral, 420 E. St., and Dale’s Food Pride, 634 E. St. Dinkelman said a food truck, Cajun Sneaux & Snax, is also coming into town for the event and will be located in the Dale’s Food Pride parking lot.
Juranek said she has been participating in the citywide sales for 20 years. This year will be different, but she said she expects a good selection will be available.
“It’s a good garage sale town,” Juranek said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!