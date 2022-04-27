Community shows support during fire

A weekend fire resulted in damages too numerous to count but, according to Rising City Fire Chief Bob McLaughlin, the community stepped up in a bad situation.

McLaughlin said his department received a call of a fire at Summit Calf Ranch, located just west of Rising City, at 11:02 a.m. on Saturday.

“It was wind driven and had caught the bean stubble bales that they use for windbreaks on fire. It quickly spread to the corn and bean fields to the north of the calf ranch,” McLaughlin said. “…At that time, we had two discs show up on tractors … and they began discing the field in which the fire was in. We had law enforcement knocking on doors to the north and east of the fire letting them know that they would need to evacuate their houses. We didn't know if the discs would be able to control the blaze.”

A total of eight departments ended up responding to the scene, he added. Upon first receiving the call, they contacted fire departments in Shelby, David City and Bellwood for mutual aid. After arriving on scene they also paged Osceola and Ulysses. At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, they called for Gresham and Brainard.

The fire was finally cleared at 12:23 a.m. on Sunday – 13.5 hours after first getting the call, McLaughlin said.

“We had the fire pretty much contained, and the winds shifted on us and started a new path of destruction,” he added.

A total of 15 tractors and discs assisted on scene.

“We had local farmers bringing cattle trailers, and they were helping load the calves that were going to be in the immediate path of the fire to help load those out,” McLaughlin said. “We had farmers and community members with stock trailers on gravel roads and in fields, corralling all the loose calves.”

Farmers also brought nurse tanks and semi loads of water, and personnel was able to utilize one farmer’s irrigation well to fill tankers, he said. People brought out food to the scene – pizza, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, water and Gatorade.

Ken Potter, owner of RC Pit Stop and a volunteer with the Rising City Fire Department, said a group of women from Sweet Home Church in Osceola made sandwiches.

“They just came into the station with the meat and bread and started a whole assembly line. And it just worked out great,” Potter said.

Potter was out of the area during the day of the fire but was back that night to help out where he could. Although his business did provide some cases of water, Potter said it’s nothing compared to the generosity of others in the community.

It was a good feeling to see people from all over the area come help out during a time of need, he added.

“Just the gratitude of individuals and families not afraid to help out,” Potter said. “Sometimes you think that's lost in this day and age. And it's good to know that it's not. We appreciate the support that we receive when we did need it, because it's not something you're worried about when you're on a scene where you're going to get your next lunch.”

McLaughlin said he wants the community to know that the fire department is grateful for everything they’ve done, including the donations, labor and time to help first responders get the fire under control.

“It was gratitude, it was humbling. I'm just at a loss for words for it,” McLaughlin said. “It was pretty emotional, honestly, because we like to think we're out here on our own. When we have something bad like that happen, we had community members stepping up in ways that none of us even expected. And they did it without us asking.”

McLaughlin also thanked Summit Calf Ranch workers, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the 911 dispatchers.

According to McLaughlin, the cause of the fire is undetermined and will probably never be known. Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation but, as of Monday, they were recovering fine, he noted.

The damage from the Saturday blaze is quite extensive, and McLaughlin said he wasn’t able to put a dollar amount on it.

With the recent dry conditions and strong winds, a red flag warning had still been active as of Monday. According to the Omaha World-Herald, at least 15 fires broke out across Nebraska over the weekend.

McLaughlin said he also wants to remind people to avoid driving around the scene of a fire or other emergency incident because that makes it more difficult for first responders to do their jobs. He added that some of their trucks almost got run off the road because drivers weren’t paying attention.

“If you're not there to help, it's more of a hindrance to us than anything having to worry about other people on the fire scene. They could potentially get hurt or hurt one of our firefighters in action,” he said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

