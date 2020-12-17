Community shows support during ice storm

Butler County residents have been showing their gratitude for Butler Public Power District's staff and 14 linemen following a historic ice storm that put power out in most of Butler County last month.
"We've had people drop off rolls and stuff for our crews. We've had banks that supplied lunch to all of the employees," Butler Public Power District (BPPD) General Manager Mark Kirby said. "We had some grade-schoolers from David City Public School show up the other day with a bowl of candy, and they wanted to give it to the crew, thanking them for all their hard work."
The outpouring of support has been nice, he said.
"That's what public power is all about. We're here to serve our customers and serve them the best we can," Kirby said.
BPPD restored power to its last residential customer in the evening on Nov. 13, Kirby said.
Kirby made a point to thank the power districts who sent help to Butler County last month through mutual aid agreements.
"When it was all said and done, we had extra crews from Norris Public Power District," Kirby said.
Norris Power, based in Beatrice, was joined by crews from Loup Valley Rural Public Power District in Ord.
"Our neighbor to the west, Polk County Rural Public Power District, was able to come help us on the 12th and 13th after they got all of their customers back on. They were nice enough to send us a couple bucket trucks and a pickup and five guys and give us a hand for a couple of days," Kirby said.
Howard Greeley Rural Public Power District (HGRPPD) was another one of the districts that sent linemen and trucks to Butler County last month.
"The big thing that my guys had commented on was that a majority of it was tree damage, trees falling on the line," HGRPPD General Manager Dirk Dietz said.
That's unusual, Dietz noted.
"Typically with winter storms like that, it's ice accumulation on the lines that takes everything down but this was just trees getting into the lines and taking everything down," Dietz said.
Almost exactly a month after the Nov. 9 and 10 ice storm, Kirby said most of the county is cleaned up.
As crews make final repairs, they have come across a few odds and ends that may not have been reported or noticed at first, but otherwise, things are wrapping up.
"Like any other type of ice storm there's always a pretty lengthy cleanup and in this case, it was a little lengthier than we would like, but I would say we're just about completely cleaned up," Kirby said.
Things are at the point now, Kirby added, where the county could handle another weather event.
"If we have one," Kirby said. "We hope that we never see one like that ever again."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!