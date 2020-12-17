Community shows support during ice storm

Butler County residents have been showing their gratitude for Butler Public Power District's staff and 14 linemen following a historic ice storm that put power out in most of Butler County last month.

"We've had people drop off rolls and stuff for our crews. We've had banks that supplied lunch to all of the employees," Butler Public Power District (BPPD) General Manager Mark Kirby said. "We had some grade-schoolers from David City Public School show up the other day with a bowl of candy, and they wanted to give it to the crew, thanking them for all their hard work."

The outpouring of support has been nice, he said.

"That's what public power is all about. We're here to serve our customers and serve them the best we can," Kirby said.

BPPD restored power to its last residential customer in the evening on Nov. 13, Kirby said.

Kirby made a point to thank the power districts who sent help to Butler County last month through mutual aid agreements.