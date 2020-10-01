Competitive race for Butler County fourth district

Increasing road quality is a priority for all three men running for the Butler County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat.
Butler County Detention Center Corporal Robert Coufal, 40, is a lifelong David City resident. He said he began thinking about running for the District 4 seat about a year ago.
“I’m running because things need to change. I know a lot of people weren’t happy with the ways things were going,” Coufal said.
The county board position would be Coufal’s first time holding an elected office. But, he said he knows the county community, what its problems are and how to deal with them.
Coufal said he has been attending board meetings regularly since May to get a handle on the current issues facing the board and the county.
The quality of the county roads and bridges are important to the community, he said, and he expects the landfill will come up again.
“New members bring new ideas to the board and a lot of people are ready for a change,” Coufal said.
Tom Kobus, 70, is a current member of the City Council of David City. Kobus said he’s lived in David City for 40 years and has worked in construction all his life.
Kobus said he knows what’s going on in the county thanks to having worked for the county roads department from 2002 to 2009 and for the last three years.
He said he plans to put that knowledge to good use as a board member.
“I know construction, I know what to do and how to do it, what kind of equipment to use,” Kobus said.
His experience in the roads department makes him qualified, he noted, because he knows what the county’s needs are.
“I know all the positions, from truck drivers to road construction, culverts, bridges. I’ve been acquainted with all of them,” Kobus said.
But if he is elected to the board, Kobus said he will quit his job with the county to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.
Skip Trowbridge, 73, is also running for the District 4 seat. Trowbridge said job qualification is the biggest factor in delineating the candidates.
Trowbridge has served as David City mayor, a member of the City of David City Council and school board and president of the Business and Industrial Development Corporation and the Butler County Chamber of Commerce.
During his time in city government, Trowbridge said he has built a partnership between David City and Timpte and has led multiple street improvement and drainage projects.
“The county has lacked vision from its board for a long time. It has not approached housing, it has not approached a grow Butler County mentality,” Trowbridge said.
People are particularly unhappy with the road situation, he said, which will require attention and creative solutions.
Trowbridge said he also has a lot of experience with municipal budgets.
“Between formal education and business experience and city experience, I’ve got a lot of accounting background,” Trowbridge said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
