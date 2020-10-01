Competitive race for Butler County fourth district

Increasing road quality is a priority for all three men running for the Butler County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat.

Butler County Detention Center Corporal Robert Coufal, 40, is a lifelong David City resident. He said he began thinking about running for the District 4 seat about a year ago.

“I’m running because things need to change. I know a lot of people weren’t happy with the ways things were going,” Coufal said.

The county board position would be Coufal’s first time holding an elected office. But, he said he knows the county community, what its problems are and how to deal with them.

Coufal said he has been attending board meetings regularly since May to get a handle on the current issues facing the board and the county.

The quality of the county roads and bridges are important to the community, he said, and he expects the landfill will come up again.

“New members bring new ideas to the board and a lot of people are ready for a change,” Coufal said.

Tom Kobus, 70, is a current member of the City Council of David City. Kobus said he’s lived in David City for 40 years and has worked in construction all his life.