Comprehensive plan committee has first official meeting

David City community officials and stakeholders came together on May 14 for their first official Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee meeting.
The City of David City recently began the comprehensive planning process, which will guide the community for the next couple of decades. The group that met at the Hruska Memorial Library, 399 N. Fifth St. in David City, on May 14 -- the steering committee -- will help oversee the development of the plan.
A comprehensive plan provides a city with a general blueprint for growth and improvement. There are several steps to the process, including input from the community.
"Not only do we have steering committee meetings as a part of this process, but we also have public meetings that we're going to be planning for, and some stakeholder interviews," MSA Professional Services' Christopher Janson said at the meeting.
The City has brought MSA, a consulting firm, on board to guide the development of its comprehensive plan.
The steering committee includes city officials, local business representatives, school district leaders and planning commission members.
"We will do most of the content creation for the plan. We're going to do the mapping, all that kind of stuff. I really need you folks to just help spread the word and then give us feedback on what we do come up with," Janson said to the steering committee.
Janson started the meeting by going through the steps of the planning process, which is projected to take about 10 months.
The first step, Janson said, is community engagement, which includes meetings with the steering committee and the David City community. The idea is to get an idea of the structure of the city, its strengths and its needs.
At the May 14 meeting, Janson opened the floor to the steering committee, asking about their expectations for the plan.
Keller said he expects the plan to outline the city's expected direction for growth, particularly concerning housing development. The need for continued reinvestment in existing housing stock and the downtown area was also thrown out, as was the importance of commercial and industrial growth.
"It's not only growth of the commercial but being able to sustain some businesses where their owners are getting up there in age and are probably looking to retire in the next five years," David City Public Schools Superintendent Chad Denker said. "Who's going to take over?"
Expanding and improving David City parks and recreation features and focusing on special community events also came up.
"As we do grow over the next 20, 30, 40 years, making sure we are attempting to stay in front of the needs in terms of demand, whether it be sewer, water, roads," David City Water Department Supervisor Aaron Gustin said at the meeting.
As Janson said, the engagement process will also require input from the public, which may happen through in-person community meetings. There will also be online tools where people can stay up-to-date on the process and provide input.
MSA will use the information gathered during the engagement process to create a community profile of David City, then a vision and framework for the city's future. Finally, MSA will develop the comprehensive plan.
Janson stressed that the plan will be a guide, not a set of rules.
"This is a public process that hopes to stimulate private investment," Janson said. "It takes some of the guesswork out of where things will go. You're really looking for a market reaction to good, solid public planning."