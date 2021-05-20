Comprehensive plan committee has first official meeting

"We will do most of the content creation for the plan. We're going to do the mapping, all that kind of stuff. I really need you folks to just help spread the word and then give us feedback on what we do come up with," Janson said to the steering committee.

Janson started the meeting by going through the steps of the planning process, which is projected to take about 10 months.

The first step, Janson said, is community engagement, which includes meetings with the steering committee and the David City community. The idea is to get an idea of the structure of the city, its strengths and its needs.

At the May 14 meeting, Janson opened the floor to the steering committee, asking about their expectations for the plan.

Keller said he expects the plan to outline the city's expected direction for growth, particularly concerning housing development. The need for continued reinvestment in existing housing stock and the downtown area was also thrown out, as was the importance of commercial and industrial growth.