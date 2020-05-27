Confessions of a washaholic

• Wear a face mask when in public.

• Remember that a facemask is not a substitute for social distancing.

• Cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away and wash your hands.

• Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

Being mindful of germs and how they transmit will go a long way in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Speaking of, some clarification on the spread of this virus is in order. According to the CDC’s website, the infection rate has slowed to 2% nationwide. In other words, the total number of people infected across the country only grows by 2% each day. Compare that to when it hit 67% two months ago, right before the nation went into a lockdown frenzy.

However, although the nation as a whole is doing better, the virus has only just begun to hit rural areas. Including ours.

The Four Corners Health Department includes the counties of Butler, Polk, Seward, and York. Of those, Butler County was the last one to have their first lab-confirmed case of COVID-19. Perhaps we could pat ourselves on the back for that achievement.

Not so fast. We were the first ones to hit 30. Let this be evidence of how quickly this virus can spread if we are not careful.