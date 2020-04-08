Congress could learn a lesson from the Nebraska Legislature

Stinner and Appropriations Vice Chair Kate Bolz of Lincoln were the only two to speak on the measure, which advanced 19 minutes later from second round on a 44-0 vote. Lawmakers, some of them wearing face masks and gloves, practiced appropriate social distancing as they stood at ease until the bill was reported as correctly engrossed and reviewed and ready for a layover day.

That day followed with a quick check-in and adjournment and lawmakers returned the third day for final reading. Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson opened the session with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington offered the opening prayer.

Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer moved to suspend the rules since it was only day 43 of the 60-day session and Legislative rules call for budget bills to be read the 45th day or later. It took Clerk of the Legislature Patrick J. O’Donnell a little over one minute to read the bill, which passed on a 45-0 vote and was sent to the Governor for his signature.

While the Legislature awaited word that the bill had been signed, Scheer explained that four senators who considered themselves to be among the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus, did not participate. Sens. Steve Halloran of Hastings, Robert Hilkemann and John McCollister of Omaha and Patty Pansing-Brooks of Lincoln were absent.