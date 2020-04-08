Congress could learn a lesson from the Nebraska Legislature

It took a few hours over three days of meeting under extraordinary circumstances for the Nebraska Legislature to convert a $40,000 budget “trailer bill” into $83.6 million for COVID-19 emergency relief. There was no partisan rancor, no blaming or finger pointing. The elected members of the nation’s only Unicameral came together and did their job.
Because of restrictions suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and the administration of Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, legislation during the time of the pandemic went very smoothly. The bill (LB1198) was one of a package of budget bills awaiting second-round approval. Called a “trailer” because it was meant to carry any loose ends to the budget adjustments recommended for the second-year of the fiscal biennium, it contained $40,950 from the General Fund for the Department of Administrative Services to use for restoration of the ornate wood doors of the George W. Norris Legislative Chamber.
On a motion by Appropriations Committee Chairman Sen. John Stinner of Gering, an amendment removed the door funds and replaced it with $83.6 million from the state’s Cash Reserve Fund to be transferred to the Governor’s Emergency Cash Fund. Dollars will be directed to a newly created program known as the Governor’s Emergency Program – COVID-19, housed within the state’s Military Department.
Stinner said using the new program as the single funding source for the state’s efforts to combat COVID-19, rather than making separate appropriations to individual agencies, would simplify the process and allow adaptability and flexibility. He said the accounting process would also be easier to track.
Stinner and Appropriations Vice Chair Kate Bolz of Lincoln were the only two to speak on the measure, which advanced 19 minutes later from second round on a 44-0 vote. Lawmakers, some of them wearing face masks and gloves, practiced appropriate social distancing as they stood at ease until the bill was reported as correctly engrossed and reviewed and ready for a layover day.
That day followed with a quick check-in and adjournment and lawmakers returned the third day for final reading. Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson opened the session with the Pledge of Allegiance and Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington offered the opening prayer.
Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer moved to suspend the rules since it was only day 43 of the 60-day session and Legislative rules call for budget bills to be read the 45th day or later. It took Clerk of the Legislature Patrick J. O’Donnell a little over one minute to read the bill, which passed on a 45-0 vote and was sent to the Governor for his signature.
While the Legislature awaited word that the bill had been signed, Scheer explained that four senators who considered themselves to be among the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus, did not participate. Sens. Steve Halloran of Hastings, Robert Hilkemann and John McCollister of Omaha and Patty Pansing-Brooks of Lincoln were absent.
Scheer cautioned his colleagues that he didn’t know when they would return to finish the final 17 days of the session, “but I want to make sure we are safe when we do come back. We will allow those running for re-election to campaign before the May primary so we won’t meet the two weeks before that voting takes place.” That’s why the short session of the Legislature was adopted in the first place.
“I doubt we’ll have business as usual when we do return,” he said. “We’ll do the budget first and then go to a new list of priorities based on what’s the most important to the state of Nebraska.”
He asked for patience, compromise and cooperation. Are you listening Congress?
Scheer envisions a compact schedule with two weeks of Monday through Saturday meetings and a third week of Monday through Friday. “We need to get back to as near normal as we can. The state will be looking at us. We need to be stately,” he said.
It was then that Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, the longest serving lawmaker who will be term-limited for the second time, asked for a point of personal privilege.
“I respect the Legislature as an institution, even though I don’t always respect all the senators who comprise this body,” he said. “The emergency is over. Don’t get the impression that I am not still the person whom I am, even though I have been getting along on this issue.”
Then came his usual warning, which could play a role in some of the most contentious issues still facing debate. “I think, therefore I am what I am,” he said.
At 82, Chambers has served 46 years as a state Senator. He plays the Legislative Rules like a piano and has been known to sidetrack bills that appear a few spaces on the agenda before a measure he dislikes just to stall debate on the one he dislikes. He’s a prolific author of floor amendments, written on the fly and not printed in advance in order to blindside opponents.
This could be his last 17 days as a state lawmaker. Stay tuned.
J.L. Schmidt has been covering Nebraska government and politics since 1979. He has been a registered Independent for 20 years.
