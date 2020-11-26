Connector roadway still possible: Interlocal highway agreement could get project off the ground

Near the connector's possible location is a railroad bridge that was not damaged by the flood, Krafka said. That, he said, will hopefully lend credibility to the project's potential.

Krafka said the agreement will be good for Butler County, especially the town of Bellwood. Instead of going through Columbus, the connector would skirt the edge of Bellwood.

Krafka said Butler County would be responsible for paving the road to the bridge on the Butler County side.

The project is still in its infancy, though. Before any serious plans or commitments can be made, there must be a traffic study.

The traffic study, once completed, would hopefully establish the project's potential.

"Hopefully, it'll show what the traffic is now and what could maybe be expected if a bridge is put into place," Pfeifer said.

Pfeifer said he anticipates a connector would reduce the amount of truck traffic through Columbus.

A formal contract committing Columbus and Platte, Colfax, Butler and Polk counties to the traffic study made the rounds this fall, collecting signatures as each entity signed off on it.