Corn disease to watch out for

What’s going on in Ag? Here is a corn disease to be on the lookout for this growing season in your corn fields. Bacterial leaf streak caused by a Xanthomonas bacteria was confirmed for the first time in the United States right here in Nebraska in 2016. Since, 2016 this pathogen has been identified in 8 other states including Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Texas. Before 2016 this disease had only been reported in South Africa on corn, although it can cause gumming disease on sugarcane. To date 74 of Nebraska’s 93 counties have been confirmed to have bacterial leaf streak present. This disease tends to affect specialty corn like popcorn and sweet corn more than field corn, however, we are learning more about the yield implications of the disease.
What symptoms should you be scouting for on your corn? Bacterial leaf streak causes narrow interveinal brown, yellow, to orange lesions ranging in size from small flecks to streaks that can be several inches long. Lesion margins are often jagged, wavy and may appear strikingly yellow when backlit. The symptoms may develop as early as V4 in corn with the first lesions occurring on the lower leaves of the corn plant and symptoms occurring on the mid to upper leaves later in disease development. Sever symptoms could interfere with the plants photosynthesis ability. It is important to know that this disease has symptoms very similar to other common corn diseases, this can lead to the misdiagnoses of the disease. Gray leaf spot caused by a fungus, also causes narrow stripe lesions between leaf veins. However, gray leaf spot lesions are smooth, with linear margins and are rectangular in shape. Early symptoms can be challenging to differentiate between these two diseases. It is important to note because bacterial leaf streak is a bacteria and not a fungus, it cannot be controlled with a fungicides. Therefore, accurate identification of symptoms is crucial for disease management, samples can be submitted to the university’s Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic or another testing laboratory.
How does the disease spread? Crop residue infested with bacterial leaf streak can provide the inoculum needed for the disease to develop in your field. This infected residue could be from the previous year’s crop, or carried in to a field by equipment, flood waters, or wind. Water from heavy rain or irrigation can splash the bacteria onto the leaf surface allowing infection to occur, as a wound is not necessary, since bacteria likely enter through the natural stomata opening in the leaves. This disease favors wet, humid environmental conditions that leads to prolonged leaf wetness. Minimum tillage, growing corn on corn and severe storms are also favorable conditions for development of this disease if the inoculum is present.
There are few management options for bacterial leaf streak in corn currently, one options is to rotate to a non-host crop like wheat or soybeans. It will be important to control volunteer corn that could be harboring the bacteria from year to year, in a non-host crop field. Recent research has shown that certain species of weeds and native grasses are alternative host for this bacterium, such as timothy grass, sand bluestem, green foxtail, johnsongrass, bristly foxtail, yellow nutsedge, orchardgrass, indiangrass, downy brome, big bluestem, tall fescue, little bluestem, and western wheatgrass. Alternative host crops for bacterial leaf streak include oats, rice, and shattercane. Note some of these alternative host are asymptomatic, meaning they are infected with the disease without the development of visual symptoms. Therefore, weed management may be an important component in the control of this disease. As for a chemical control, the effectiveness of copper-based bactericide products are currently being researched. Copper-based bactericides are generally contact products without residual protection and rain or overhead irrigation could wash the product off the plant, the need for repeated application may not be economical for corn producers. Other methods of trying to control the disease is the use of tillage to help break down crop residue infested with bacterial leaf streak, this may help reduce the inoculum levels in the field. Sanitation of equipment is an important step, to avoid spreading the disease from an infected field to a non-infected field. Work with your seed company consultant to help you pick hybrids that may have more resistance to bacterial leaf streak.
For updated information on crops in Nebraska please visit UNL CropWatch at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/
If you have any questions, please contact me at 1-(402)-367-7410 or by email at Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu.
Melissa Bartels is an innovative cropping and water systems educator for Nebraska Extension-Butler County.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!