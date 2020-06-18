Corn disease to watch out for

How does the disease spread? Crop residue infested with bacterial leaf streak can provide the inoculum needed for the disease to develop in your field. This infected residue could be from the previous year’s crop, or carried in to a field by equipment, flood waters, or wind. Water from heavy rain or irrigation can splash the bacteria onto the leaf surface allowing infection to occur, as a wound is not necessary, since bacteria likely enter through the natural stomata opening in the leaves. This disease favors wet, humid environmental conditions that leads to prolonged leaf wetness. Minimum tillage, growing corn on corn and severe storms are also favorable conditions for development of this disease if the inoculum is present.

There are few management options for bacterial leaf streak in corn currently, one options is to rotate to a non-host crop like wheat or soybeans. It will be important to control volunteer corn that could be harboring the bacteria from year to year, in a non-host crop field. Recent research has shown that certain species of weeds and native grasses are alternative host for this bacterium, such as timothy grass, sand bluestem, green foxtail, johnsongrass, bristly foxtail, yellow nutsedge, orchardgrass, indiangrass, downy brome, big bluestem, tall fescue, little bluestem, and western wheatgrass. Alternative host crops for bacterial leaf streak include oats, rice, and shattercane. Note some of these alternative host are asymptomatic, meaning they are infected with the disease without the development of visual symptoms. Therefore, weed management may be an important component in the control of this disease. As for a chemical control, the effectiveness of copper-based bactericide products are currently being researched. Copper-based bactericides are generally contact products without residual protection and rain or overhead irrigation could wash the product off the plant, the need for repeated application may not be economical for corn producers. Other methods of trying to control the disease is the use of tillage to help break down crop residue infested with bacterial leaf streak, this may help reduce the inoculum levels in the field. Sanitation of equipment is an important step, to avoid spreading the disease from an infected field to a non-infected field. Work with your seed company consultant to help you pick hybrids that may have more resistance to bacterial leaf streak.