Coufal, Svoboda sworn in as supervisors

The Butler County Board of Supervisors rang in the new year at its Jan. 7 with two new members — Ryan Svoboda and Robert Coufal.
In November, Svoboda and Coufal won their bids for the District 6 and 4 Board seats, respectively. Now, having been sworn in, they replace Greg Janak and Max Birkel on the seven-member board.
Also at its Jan. 7 meeting, the Board made committee appointments.
Svoboda will serve on the Region V behavioral health services, employee benefits and policy, community development, senior center, Butler County Landfill and general assistance review committees. He was also named the board's liaison to the county attorney and senior services.
Coufal was made the extension agent and surveyor liaison and will serve on the insurance, building and grounds, health care center, Butler County Landfill and law enforcement committees.
District 5 Supervisor Scott Steager will serve on the building and grounds, health care center, finance and fees, employee handbook, community development, safety, senior center, Butler County Landfill, general assistance review and law enforcement committees. Steager was named the Board's custodian and treasurer liaison.
The Board also elected Steager to be its new chairman. District 1 Supervisor and former Board Chairman David Mach handed over the reigns to him. Afterward, Mach was appointed vice chairman of the Board.
Mach will serve on the county's roads and bridges, insurance, noxious weed, finance and fees and employee benefits and policy committees while also serving as the Board's liaison to the veterans services officer, county clerk, highway superintendent and sheriff/detention center.
District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka will serve on the Blue Valley, roads and bridges, noxious weed, finance and fees, employee benefits and policy, employee handbook and safety committees. He was named emergency manager and noxious weed liaison and E-911 co-liaison alongside District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer.
Bauer was also named liaison to the county assessor, floodplain administrator and the Butler County Agricultural Society. Baur will serve on the roads and bridges, building and grounds, noxious weed, 911 and safety committees.
District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore will serve on the Four Corners District Health, employee handbook, 911, human resources and law enforcement committees. He will be the Board's liaison to the county court and the county clerk of district court and will co-liaison for the sheriff/detention center with Mach.
As the newcomers, Svoboda and Coufal both said they felt good about the meeting.
"I think it went very well," Coufal said.
Coufal added that increasing the quality of the roads in Butler County is one of his main priorities.
Svoboda ran unopposed last year for the District 6 seat on the Board. He said this is his first time holding an elected government position.
"I want to try to please the people of District 6 and represent them," Svoboda said. "Keep some good ordinance and supervision of the county and the spending of the taxpayers' dollars."
Svoboda lives in David City, where he farms and keeps cattle. He is the father of six busy children between the ages of 2 and 14.
"We're either farming or working with cattle or raising kids," Svoboda said.
Svoboda said he was a little nervous about the Jan. 7 Board meeting, but after the first hour, he started to get more comfortable.
"I think it'll be an excellent experience to learn about the county and all its policies," Svoboda said.
