Coufal, Svoboda sworn in as supervisors

As the newcomers, Svoboda and Coufal both said they felt good about the meeting.

"I think it went very well," Coufal said.

Coufal added that increasing the quality of the roads in Butler County is one of his main priorities.

Svoboda ran unopposed last year for the District 6 seat on the Board. He said this is his first time holding an elected government position.

"I want to try to please the people of District 6 and represent them," Svoboda said. "Keep some good ordinance and supervision of the county and the spending of the taxpayers' dollars."

Svoboda lives in David City, where he farms and keeps cattle. He is the father of six busy children between the ages of 2 and 14.

"We're either farming or working with cattle or raising kids," Svoboda said.