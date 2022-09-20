Council approves new firm for audits

With staffing issues affecting the majority of employers, David City will have a new firm conducting its audit for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

During the David City Council’s regular meeting Sept. 14, Interim City Administrator Tami Comte said the city’s current accountants – Schumacher, Smejkal and Elm – informed her that they will be able to do the upcoming audit because they’re having trouble hiring people and, as a result, don’t have the staff for it. The firm will still complete the city’s budget, Comte added.

The audit, which is required by state statute, is due by March 31. A late audit, or not one at all, can result in repercussions; Comte noted the State Auditor’s Office told her the city’s highway allocation money could be withheld. Some small political subdivisions can receive a waiver if they meet certain criteria.

Comte said she ran into further issues when she attempted to find another firm to complete the audit. Seven firms told her they didn’t have time to do it.

The State Auditor’s Office provided her with a list of auditors that other towns use. The majority of them said they wouldn’t have time, but Comte said she found two firms willing to do it in time for the deadline – AMGL and BMG Certified Public Accountants.

“Both of these when they gave me their quote said they were going to be more than what we've paid in the past, which just can't be helped,” Comte said. “I think they're both really good firms from what I have talked to other people. I asked (Mayor) Alan (Zavodny) and … he was OK with either one of them.”

BMG provided a quote that was roughly $10,000 more than AMGL.

Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita noted that based on the information provided by the firm, he was leaning towards BMG because they appeared to have more experience with municipalities. Woita also asked if the city’s finances will become more complicated in the coming years.

Comte responded that it most likely will because of the recent establishment of a tax-increment financing district.

“We're on a cash basis. And the auditors have to take us from cash to accrual to submit to the state,” she added.

However, Comte said that both firms appeared to be knowledgeable.

“They both do lots of municipal audits because I've got the spreadsheet the state auditor sent me and they both do a ton of municipal audits,” Comte said. “So it's just whoever you feel most comfortable with. They're both good firms.”

Council members agreed to go with the cheaper option – AMGL – and approved the firm’s quotes of $24,000 for the first year; $25,050 for the second year; and $26,100 for the third year.

During discussion, Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge noted an article published by the Flatwater Free Press about a significant number of clerks who have stolen funds from towns.

“None of them were caught by an audit because everybody gets audited,” Trowbridge said. “My question when I was mayor for four years is, why do we spend the money because an audit simply says the money came from this account and went to this account. We agree that it balances, it's a balancing deal. It doesn't tell us a darn thing. It is wasted money.”

Comte reiterated that the audit is required by the state. Trowbridge suggested visiting with the area’s state representative on the matter and noted that $30,000 is quite a bit of money.

The David City Council also approved:

The purchase of a new salt spreader from Midwest Sales & Service for $6,790. Chris Kroesing, a street foreman, said the old salt spreader would be either traded in or sold to Rising City to help offset costs.

An estimate from Lasting Improvements LLC for roof repairs at the city office. Comte noted the company nearly matches the insurance adjuster’s estimate. It was noted there would be roughly $7,000 the city would need to pay.