Council looks at power plant engine failure

The City of David City is faced with a potentially costly repair after an engine failure at its power plant.

At the David City Council’s regular meeting held Oct. 26, David City Power Plant Operator John Smaus said the number six engine at the plant has failed. The quote he received for repairs is roughly $130,000.

“This is just short of a top end overall,” Smaus said, later noting that it appears coolant damaged the gaskets, began leaking into the pistons and ate at the pistons. They are currently checking the coolant of the other engines of that type.

The city has a wholesale purchase agreement with Nebraska Public Power District and receives payments from NPPD for operating the power plant.

Smaus said over a 14-year contract period, the city would make roughly $5 million if it fixed the engine, though there would be maintenance costs.

First Ward Council Member Tom Kobus said he thinks the city should continue operations at the plant without running the damaged engine.

“You just get paid less,” Kobus said. “We have no clue what's in the future.”

There is also a concern of the other engines in the plant that are the same type as the one that failed.

“If we do this now, then we're chasing this money for the next 14 years,” Mayor Alan Zavodny said, noting the engine was one of the newer ones. “We have others that could have that kind of issue, you never know what's going to happen. But what I'm more worried about what everybody always tells me and they keep telling me again, most of the older ones have been great. They run forever. But we've been told for the last 10-plus years, you can't get parts.”

Smaus said it’s not impossible to find parts for the older engines, it can just be difficult to find. There is an inventory of some parts for the older engines, he added.

“We've had this discussion that we're going to run this thing as long as we can. Because we can provide the capacity to NPPD, and they're paying us for that. But if it starts to cost us money, it may not pay,” Zavodny said.

Smaus said if the failed engine is dropped, the city is looking at about $5,000 a month, or $61,000 a year, lost by not running the engine. If the engine is fixed and runs for two years, he added, the repairs are paid off.

Zavodny noted there have been other expenses with the power plant, including the cost of employees and work on the windows and catalytic converters.

Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge pointed to a July 10, 2019 city council meeting during which the council agreed to reopen the plant with the caveat that if something expensive broke, the city wasn’t going to fix it.

Trowbridge also commented he didn’t believe the $5 million estimate given earlier was not accurate, as that is only revenue payments and does not take into consideration the expense of running the plant.

Smaus responded the actual number would be about $3 million.

Trowbridge noted a lot of money has already been put into the plant with the aforementioned expenses and the kilowatt hours used to keep the plant warm.

“If we let that engine sit there in pieces or however we leave it and don't get paid for it, probably the best thing we can do,” Trowbridge said. “It's got brother and sister sitting right beside it. They're the same age. And when one of them goes – $129 grand – then we can't quit spending money is what happens.”

Smaus expressed he still thought fixing the engine would be the best option for the city and the ratepayers.

“If you would say cancel your contract with NPPD, I do not see them ever renewing a contract again,” Smaus added.

Third Ward Council Member Bruce Meysenburg brought up a benefit of the power plant, noting the rolling blackouts that happened in early 2021. The city was able to continue having power for its residents because of the power plant.

“My opinion is we’ve got to wait for results on the other two,” Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita said. “If we see warning signs there, I'm afraid that's bad, bad news for the whole project.”

Zavodny said regardless, the city needs to contact NPPD and tell them the plant’s capacity is diminished.

The council agreed that Smaus would get more information on the bid, specifically warranty details and a list of what the bid includes.

The David City Council also:

Approved a resolution for a city-owned model for a proposed substation for the new AGP soybean crushing facility

Considered a bid from Sara Neujahr to purchase the former city office, 557 N. Fourth St., for $100,000. A resolution will be brought before the council at its next meeting.

OK’d changing the second meeting in November from the 23rd to the 30th, scheduling a special council meeting for Dec. 7 and canceled the Dec. 28 regular meeting.