Council OK's $798K contract for for water plant improvement designs

The City of David City is contracting with JEO Consulting Group to oversee upgrades to its water treatment plant.
It has taken the city at least a year to get to this point after receiving its first opinion from Lincoln-based engineering firm Olsson Associates on how to update its 40-year-old water treatment plant facility.
Olsson came back to the city in 2020 with three options ranging in cost from $4.8 to $8.5 million.
A second opinion delivered by JEO near the beginning of this year wasn't much cheaper. In February, the city decided to go with JEO's recommendation, which included converting from a lime-based water treatment process to one that uses reverse osmosis (RO) for the estimated price of $5.3 million.
On Aug. 11, the council signed off on a $798,000 contract with JEO.
"That's to design pretty much the entire water plant improvement project. That includes RO," JEO Water & Wastewater Senior Engineer Ethan Joy told The Banner-Press.
Importantly, that contract does not include the cost of the improvements themselves, which are still expected to cost around $5 million.
At a July 28 council meeting, Mayor Alan Zavodny indicated that the city might cover some of its water treatment costs using the $408,000 in infrastructure money it expects to receive from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan.
In any case, it will still be a while before work starts on the water treatment plant.
"It should be 250 days to design, then it's going to go about 60 days for state approval, then we'd bid it about a year from now," Joy said. "And then there's going to be about 14 months or so for construction."
Hopefully, the improvement project will be completed sometime in 2023.
Aside from changing the treatment process, the expected upgrades will expand the water treatment facility's capacity.
"We'll have plenty of room for growth and we're not going to run out," First Ward Council Member Jessica Betzen-Miller said.
Joy agreed.
"Your peak days are just a little more than half the capacity of the plan," Joy said during the meeting. "If you have a wet industry come in that wants 10 million gallons of water a day, obviously that's different."
Meanwhile, Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita wanted to know if the new system, once completed, will be easier or harder to operate. Joy said it shouldn't be any more complicated than it is now.
With the JEO contract approved, the evaluation of the water treatment plant is done. However, the wastewater treatment plant still needs attention, and the city is now working on a 45-day deadline put in place by the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
Water and Wastewater Department Supervisor Aaron Gustin told The Banner-Press that he thinks of the water treatment plant upgrade as completely unrelated to the wastewater treatment plant evaluation.
"I consider them separate. This is a water treatment plant," Gustin said. "The wastewater evaluation, the sanitary sewer camera inspections are separate. They are their own different things."
