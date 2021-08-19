Council OK's $798K contract for for water plant improvement designs

In any case, it will still be a while before work starts on the water treatment plant.

"It should be 250 days to design, then it's going to go about 60 days for state approval, then we'd bid it about a year from now," Joy said. "And then there's going to be about 14 months or so for construction."

Hopefully, the improvement project will be completed sometime in 2023.

Aside from changing the treatment process, the expected upgrades will expand the water treatment facility's capacity.

"We'll have plenty of room for growth and we're not going to run out," First Ward Council Member Jessica Betzen-Miller said.

Joy agreed.

"Your peak days are just a little more than half the capacity of the plan," Joy said during the meeting. "If you have a wet industry come in that wants 10 million gallons of water a day, obviously that's different."

Meanwhile, Second Ward Council Member Kevin Woita wanted to know if the new system, once completed, will be easier or harder to operate. Joy said it shouldn't be any more complicated than it is now.