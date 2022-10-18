Council OK's design agreement for wastewater treatment plant

David City is closer to upgrading its wastewater treatment plant.

The David City Council approved at its Oct. 12 meeting an agreement with Veenstra and Kimm for the design of the wastewater treatment plant project.

The city’s wastewater treatment facilities have struggled to meet state and federal regulations for a number of years.

In June, Bob Veenstra Jr. of Veenstra and Kimm told the council the headworks building needs replaced and SBR units rehabilitated. Additionally, the plant will need to be expanded to fit the upcoming needs of Ag Processing Inc., which announced earlier this year that it would be constructing a soybean crushing facility near David City.

Veenstra updated the council on Oct. 12. He said it’s likely the city will get funds through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund program. Because of when the funds would be received, the city will need to have the project designed ahead of time.

Because of AGP’s schedule, the design and bid of the project will need to move quickly, Veenstra noted.

“We need to be done with the treatment plant improvements by the spring of 2025, which means we really need to be out to bid about a year from now, almost a year behind the water plant project in order to be done in 2025,” Veenstra said. “In order to meet that deadline … it’s time to start thinking about moving forward with the design.”

Notably, Veenstra said, the portion of the wastewater treatment process that will impact residential users will most likely be eligible for loan forgiveness. But, he added, the portion that would be considered expanding capacity for AGP would not.

First Ward Council Member Tom Kobus expressed concern over the city moving forward with the project when no official commitment has been made from AGP that they’re going through with the soybean plant.

Mayor Alan Zavodny said Kobus brings up a good point as the city is taking some risks. However, Zavodny added, the city is just in the design phase right now.

Veenstra said the wastewater treatment plant project can be scaled back to just want’s needed if AGP decides not to proceed with the soybean plant.

Similarly, the city is also in the process of converting the water treatment plant from a lime-based process to reverse osmosis.

The council OK’d on Oct. 12 to set a bid opening for the water treatment plant upgrade for 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the city office.

In other business, city officials considered establishing a creative district.

City Clerk-Treasurer Tami Comte said the creative district program was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 2020. In 2022, the legislature passed another bill in which creative districts can apply for Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF).

“That is the sales tax money that is left over after the payments are made on Pinnacle Bank Arena, CHI and Ralston arena. Those funds go into a pool that municipalities can apply for,” Comte said.

The city has previously gotten these funds, which were used to update the David City Municipal Auditorium.

Now, Comte said, the city needs to establish a creative district to apply for those funds.

According to Comte, three organizations are needed to apply for a creative district. The first is an agency of local government and the second can be a cultural nonprofit. The Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art is already interested in serving in this capacity, she added. The third can be a local business association or community development corporation; the Butler County Development Board is interested, Comte said.

“I think it’d be good for the community,” Zavodny said. “We have people in place that can make this work, and it’s something we should take advantage of.”

Special Projects Coordinator Skip Trowbridge said that while he’s in favor of establishing a creative district, he wondered if another entity can serve in place of the development board. He said the development board does not “have a stellar track record of accomplishment.”

Zavodny questioned if the Community Development Agency could serve in that capacity instead. He added that it’s worth further looking into the creative district and what entities could be involved.

Zavodny also noted that David City would be a step ahead in establishing a creative district and applying for CCCFF money as Bone Creek and the Butler County Arts Council are quite active in the community.